GTA V is one of the most popular games even today, nearly seven years since its release. The game is an absolute marvel of game development with one of the biggest open-world in gaming history and a hugely ambitious story.

However, GTA V doesn't rely on size when it comes to the open-world. Rockstar Games has developed a reputation for their attention to detail, and it shows in the game. The game world of GTA V just isn't vast, but is filled with meaningful detail and content that makes it feel much more authentic.

There are Easter Eggs spread throughout Los Santos and the County area. Players can spend countless hours scouring through everything that GTA V has to offer.

GTA Online also comes along with every copy of GTA V, making the purchase much more valuable. GTA Online is an entirely different ballgame than the Story Mode and offers tonnes of value. It features one of the most expansive multiplayer experiences in the history of games.

GTA V Download Size

(image credits: quora)

Because GTA V also ships with GTA Online, the size of the download is quite large. For a game that came out in 2013, the file size can be extremely daunting when compared to games back then.

Today, the standard Rockstar Triple-A title can easily cross the 100GB mark, but it wasn't as prevalent back in 2013. The game can be downloaded from Steam or the Epic Games Store, and the file size is roughly 94GB.

This means that the game is a hefty download and players will probably need to clear out a lot of clutter from their drives before downloading GTA V. The download size is made even larger when the game is finally installed, that means players will need upwards of 100GB in order to play GTA V.