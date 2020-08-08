GTA 5, for a game that came out in 2013, still holds up well, and people often use it as a benchmark to test out their hardware. The game can be extremely demanding, hardware-wise, even in 2020, and will push a PC to the maximum.

GTA 5 is home to some of the best mods on PCs, and several high-res and realistic mods push the game's graphics even further. Therefore, it is always recommended to have a good PC setup to play GTA Online.

Keep in mind that minimum required hardware will only help run GTA 5 in medium to low settings, and with the resolution also turned down. Therefore, getting the full Grand Theft Auto experience is tougher that way.

As a result, going above the minimum required hardware is always advisable.

Also read: Suicide Squad game revealed by Rocksteady

GTA 5 system requirements

Minimum requirements for GTA 5:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2*

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Pixel Shader: 4.0

Vertex Shader: 4.0

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Free Disk Space: 72 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 1 GB

Recommended requirements

Advertisement

CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Free Disk Space: 72 GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 2 GB

Also read: GTA Online: Los Santos Summer Special update