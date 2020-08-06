GTA Vice City APK download 2020: Real or fake?

On the tenth anniversary of GTA Vice City, the game was ported for iOS and Android devices. The iOS version of the game was released on 6th December while the Android version came out six days later on 12th December.

Also Read: GTA San Andreas Lite APK: Real or fake?

Players can take control of the protagonist named Tommy Vercetti, who is released from prison after 15 years. The plot revolves around his rise through the ranks of the criminal world of Vice City.

GTA Vice City APK download

The only legitimate way of playing GTA Vice City is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store. The game is available at a reasonable rate. Follow the steps given below to download it:

Step 1: Search for GTA Vice City on Google Play Store. You can also click the link provided below to visit the GTA Vice City page on the store.

Click here.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button. After making a successful purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete. You can now enjoy playing the game.

Several websites claim to provide players with the download link for the APK file of GTA Vice City. This is considered piracy and is illegal, and players should stay away from such links. They should only download GTA Vice City from official sources and support the developers of the game in the process.

Advertisement

Downloading files from such third-party sources might also harm your device as it might contain viruses.

Also Read: GTA 5 mobile OBB for Android: Real or fake?