GTA Vice City APK OBB: All you need to know

GTA Vice City remains one of the most cherished games from the famous GTA series, despite being almost 18 years old.

The game allows players to set out on a journey in the boots of Tommy Vercetti- who is the protagonist- and its story revolves around his rise to the top of the criminal world in Vice City.

GTA Vice City provides an engaging storyline with a vast open world that often keeps players glued to the screen for a long time.

On the tenth anniversary of the game, GTA Vice City was released for Android and iOS devices. The popular game is still available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store at a reasonable price. The Android version of the game is well-optimised and provides an immersive experience for its fans.

GTA Vice City APK OBB

Several third-party websites and videos claim to provide the download link for the APK and OBB files for free. However, it is important to note that downloading GTA Vice City in this manner is illegal and is considered piracy, which is a serious offence.

Downloading the files from such sources is not only illegal but it also poses a risk to your device as these files might contain multiple viruses.

The only legitimate and legal way to download GTA Vice City is by purchasing it directly from Google Play Store, thereby supporting the developers of the game. Players should, therefore, never download the files from these sources as doing so is illegal.

Also Read: GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android devices