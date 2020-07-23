GTA Vice City Cheater APK: All you need to know

GTA Vice City is an impeccable part of the Grand Theft Auto series. The game came out in the year of 2002, and it has been over 18 years since the release of the classic open-world game.

The game is set in Vice City and players begin the journey of the protagonist Tommy Vercetti as he returns to the criminal world after coming out from prison. The story is all about his rise through the ranks in the criminal world of Vice City.

Considering the growth of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games ported several games from the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series to Android and iOS devices.

GTA Vice City is one of the games that Rockstar decided to port to Android devices. With the game being ported to handheld devices, players can now enjoy the open-world game on the move.

GTA Vice City Cheater APK

On the PC version of the popular open-world game, players usually enter cheat codes to enhance the fun in the vast open world.

However, it is not possible to use cheat codes directly in the mobile version of the game. To overcome this issue, players look for ways to use cheats in the Android version of the game.

They usually come across third-party tools such as GTA Vice City Cheater, which can be used to enter in-game cheat codes on smartphones. However, it is essential to note that the developers do not support third-party tools like GTA Vice City Cheater. Using such tools can lead to game crashes as well as breaking down of the game.

Therefore, it is suggested for the players to avoid such applications and relish the game without cheats.