GTA Vice City is one of the finest titles from the Grand Theft Auto series. It brings back countless memories for gamers courtesy of its classic jukebox, map, characters, and more. Even to this day, years after it's publishing, there are players who religiously play the game and vouch for it as the best GTA title.

The game revolves around the story of ‘Tommy Vercetti’ and is the second installment in the GTA 3D Era. Many wish to relive their memories and look for ways to download the game. This article provides you a download guide for GTA Vice City with its system requirements, links, and file size.

GTA Vice City download guide for PC/Laptop: System requirements, links, file size, and more

Players can avail of GTA Vice City from Rockstar Warehouse and Steam. Following are the steps to download the game from Steam.

Step 1: First, you would have to search for ‘GTA Vice City’ on the Steam Client.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button and make the payment. The game will be added to your Steam Library after a successful purchase.

GTA Vice City on Steam

Step 3: Press on ‘GTA Vice City’ in your Steam library and click on the ‘Install’ button.

After the installation is complete, you can open the game and enjoy roaming the streets of Vice City.

Download links for GTA Vice City:

Size: 915 MB of free hard disk space + 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression (Source: Steam)

System Requirements

Following are the Minimum and Recommended requirements for GTA Vice City:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers “GeForce” or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Recommended Requirements

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce 3" / "Radeon 8500" or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

(Source: Steam)