GTA Vice City file download for PC: Step-by-step guide and installations tips

GTA Vice City is the second instalment of the GTA 3D era. Most gamers fondly remember playing through the adventures of Tommy Vercetti and his rise in the ranks of the criminal world in Vice City.

There are a number of players who are keen on reliving these nostalgic moments and wish to download the open-world game. In this article, we give you a step-by-step guide on how to download GTA Vice City on PC.

GTA Vice City file download for PC: Step by step guide and installation tips

GTA Vice City is available at a reasonable price on Steam and Rockstar Warehouse. Players can follow the steps given below to download the game from Steam:

Step 1: Open the Steam Client and search for GTA Vice City.

Step 2: After successfully purchasing the game, it will be added to your Steam library.

Step 3: Click on the library option on the top-left corner of Steam. Click on the download button if it doesn't begin automatically.

It is to be noted that players should never indulge in piracy as it is a grave offence. They should only download GTA Vice City from official sources and support the game's developers. Moreover, downloading games from third-party sources carry a threat to the computer's security as the files might contain malware.

GTA Vice City Minimum requirements

GTA Vice City has a modest requirement, and most of the PCs would be able to run the game.

(Minimum requirements are taken from Steam)

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0