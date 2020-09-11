GTA Vice City free APK download for Android: Google Play Store is the only legal way to download the game on mobile

GTA Vice City was released back in 2002, and many gamers fondly remember playing this title. It is set in the Vice City, a fictional city based on Miami. Users play in the shoes of Tommy Vercetti as he rises through the ranks of the criminal world and builds his own empire.

Rockstar Games released several older games from the Grand Theft Auto series on the mobile platform. The list includes:

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

For the tenth anniversary of GTA Vice City in 2012, the game was released for the iOS and Android platforms.

GTA Vice City certainly brings back a sense of nostalgia, and many players wish to download the game on the mobile platform to relive their childhood moments.

Google Play Store is the only legal way to download GTA Vice City on mobile

Several websites and videos indulge in piracy and provide users with a cracked version of the game. This is a grave offence, and downloading files from such sources is deemed illegal.

Some of these files might even contain viruses and can be harmful to your device.

The only legal and legitimate way to download the game is via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, which, in turn, supports the developers of the game.

GTA Vice City is available for a reasonable amount. Follow the steps given below to purchase and download the game from Google Play Store:

GTA Vice City on Google Play Store

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA Vice City.

Step 2: After making the purchase, click on the install button.

Step 3: Wait for the download and installation to complete.

