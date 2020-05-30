GTA Vice City APK OBB: Android Download Link

(picture credits:Thehλlfer, youtube)

GTA Vice City might just be the most beloved entry in the franchise, it has almost been 18 years since the game's release and it still has a devoted fan base that wants the next game in the franchise to return to Vice City.

GTA Vice City's Miami inspired streets and art style was an instant hit as it gave the players a Scarface-like protagonist in Tommy Vercetti and Miami Vice inspired art style.

GTA Vice City APK + OBB

GTA Vice City on Android (picture credits: apkshub.com)

The game is still considered one of the best in the franchise, and Rockstar eventually released a version of the game on Android. Making it the perfect game for a daily commute or travel.

Here's how you can start playing GTA Vice City on your Android phone right away.

Download the APK from this link, here. Open a File Manager on your Android device and look for the APK. To install the game, you will have to enable Install from unknown sources from your Settings. You can do that by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation is complete, run the GTA Vice City app. Enjoy.

(picture credits: apkshub.com)

The Android version of the game is very well done and can offer countless hours of GTA madness that is sure to keep you hooked through its considerable runtime.

The graphics and art style from the PC and Console version of the game has been ported over quite well to the Android version and can be just as fun.

The controls might be a little uncomfortable at first, but if you've been playing games on your phone, you should fair just fine. Rest assured, the game still looks gorgeous and exploring the neon-drenched city during the night is still plenty of fun.

