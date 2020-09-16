GTA Vice City full APK OBB: Google Play Store is the only legal way to download game

GTA Vice City is one of the most celebrated video games in the history of not just the franchise, but all of gaming. This title was able to successfully create a fascinating Miami-inspired open-world set in the 80s.

GTA Vice City, for many people, was an introduction to some of the best tropes and cinema from the 80s, such as Scarface and Carlito's Way. This game takes inspiration and pays homage to such classics in several ways.

Few other titles in the community have as devoted a fan base as GTA Vice City, as players, for the better part of nearly two decades, have been demanding a return to Vice City in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

As a result, several fraudulent online sites are looking to capitalise on this game's rampant popularity. These sites bait unsuspecting players into downloading malicious and pirated files onto their devices through third-party links.

GTA Vice City: Download the game through Google Play Store

The game can be purchased for a fairly reasonable price from Google Play Store, along with several other titles from the GTA franchise, such as San Andreas, Chinatown Wars, and GTA 3.

Downloading from third-party sites can be construed as piracy, which is not only an immoral thing to do, but also poses a significant security threat to the device. Third-party websites that offer pirated versions of offerings such as GTA Vice City will often end up unloading a bunch of viruses, malware or other malicious files onto the phone.

GTA Vice City on Google Play Store

Therefore, it is best to download apps and games from trusted sources like Google Play Store. Android devices are more prone to security threats, as they allow users to download apps from third-party sources, which opens up a lot of possibilities for security risks.

