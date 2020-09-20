"GTA Vice City OBB file 200 MB download for Android" is illegal; download the app from Play Store

GTA Vice City, for a game that is nearly 18 years old in 2020, is still one of the most popular games on the internet. Whether it is the 80s soundtrack, the retro wave aesthetics, or the Scarface-inspired story, GTA Vice City is truly a game that has stood the test of time.

Many games from that era have now become too dated, to the point that they are almost unplayable. However, simplicity and attention to detail have made GTA Vice City a game that is impervious to being rendered obsolete.

The game succeeds on a lot of fronts, and despite the dated visuals, GTA Vice City's art-style has made the game nigh impervious to aging. The game is available across multiple platforms, including Android devices.

Also Read: 5 fastest sedans in GTA Online.

Download GTA Vice City from Google Play Store

GTA Vice City and many of the games from the Grand Theft Auto series are available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The game has been optimized very well for Android devices, and the touch controls might have a bit of a learning curve, but should prove responsive enough.

Downloading the app through a third-party source poses a considerable security risk to your device. Therefore, apps should only be downloaded from trusted sources such as the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

GTA Vice City is available for a fairly reasonable price on the Google Play Store and can be bought using a variety of payment methods. The Android version of the game retains much of the same experience, replete with all the missions and vehicles from the PC and Console version.

GTA Vice City puts players in control of Tommy Vercetti and his ruthless rise to the top of organized crime in Vice City. The location of Vice City is inspired by the real-life city of Miami and is set during the 80s.

Also Read: Gaming community reacts to Sony's apology for PS5 pre-orders