GTA Weekly Update: Casino Heist Rewards, Discounts and Podium Car

The GTA:Online weekly update is upon us, and it brings several great rewards for players.

The podium car for this week is the Ubermacht SC1, and double RP on events like the Diamond Casino Heist.

Diamond Casino Heist: GTA Online

GTA: Online has been roaring forward full-steam ever since its release and it isn't looking to slow down.

Rockstar puts out Weekly Updates every Thursday that adds a free Podium Car in the Casino, among other things such as Double/Triple RP Events and Rewards for Jobs.

This week's update brings similar fantastic additions to the game which keeps the GTA: Online player base coming back for more.

While Rockstar haven't released official notes for the update on Rockstar Newswire, reliable Reddit user and famed leaker TezFunz2, has come through with yet another valuable leak.

GTA Online: Weekly Update Details

Podium Car

(picture credits: dirtriderplayz)

The podium car for this week is a banger. It is the Ubermacht SC1, which would otherwise cost you a massive $1.6 Million if you buy it off Legendary Motorsport.

The description for the car reads:

"Ubermacht's first supercar is a place where powerful forces meet: the past encountering the future; the elegance and status of traditional design coming up against the relentless pursuit of revolutionary performance; your boundless sense of superiority and entitlement battling with your crushing insecurity and hunger for approval. Thanks to the SC1, you can have them all."

Double RP and GTA$ Events:

Special Vehicle Races

The Diamond Casino Heist

Vehicle Discounts:

Mobile Operation Centers

Caracara 4x4 ($525,000)

Swinger ($545,400)

Ardent ($690,000)

Rogue ($957,600 - $720,000)

The MOC (picture credits: laazrgaming)

GTA: Online is a fantastic online experience and shouldn't be missed if one is looking to play great in-depth multiplayer games with a rewarding gameplay loop.

Perhaps no other online experience lets you buy a Penthouse atop a Casino and lets you throw a party in it for your friends, but be sure to call the cleaning crew after you're done creating an ugodly mess of the place.

