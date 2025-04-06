Handler not working in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

There's been a rampant issue of the Handler not working in Schedule 1. Handlers are NPCs in the game hired to help you automate your farm and part of its production process. They look after the output side of things, starting from properly packing materials to ensuring that they are delivered to the right spot.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed brief on some possible reasons for Handler not working in Schedule 1, and how you can fix it. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article offer workarounds that might help you mitigate this issue. They are not guaranteed to work.

Possible reasons for Handler not working in Schedule 1

While there's no confirmed reason for this error, players largely speculate that the Handler not working in Schedule 1 issue mostly stems from a bug in the game or a flaw in the game's design. Despite offering the Handler a fair pay, assigning him a bed, and simultaneously assigning him the 'Handler' position, players have discovered that the NPC refuses to move, and do the job he has been so assigned.

Ad

Trending

To mitigate this problem, we have curated a list of possible fixes to bypass it.

Hired help in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Read more: Schedule 1: How to make your farm automatic

Ad

Potential fixes for Handler not working in Schedule 1

Here's a list of some workarounds you can try to bypass the Handler issue in Schedule 1:

1) Unclog the station

To get a Handler working, you have to assign him a specific station. Now, if he has refused to work despite being issued a station, you have to clean his workstation up. Unclog the station by removing all leftover buds, packaging material, and whatever other discardable materials you find. If you do that, chances are, the handler will start working again.

Ad

2) Restarting the save game

Restarting the save game is one of the most popular workarounds that has helped numerous players plagued with this problem. However, you cannot merely restart your save game to bypass this problem. Like the previous solution, you have to first clear out the Handler's station by removing all ingredients on the said station. After that, proceed to restart the save game. If you're lucky, this will help bypass the issue.

Ad

Read more: Schedule 1: Best customers for dealers

The Handler not working in Schedule 1 seems to be quite a rampant problem, and if the above-mentioned solutions do not work, we urge you to wait for the developers to issue a hotfix to patch the bug.

That's everything that you need to know about possible reasons and fixes for Handler not working in Schedule 1. Check out some of our other related content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.