Handler not working in Schedule 1: Possible reasons and fixes

There's been a rampant issue of the Handler not working in Schedule 1. Handlers are NPCs in the game hired to help you automate your farm and part of its production process. They look after the output side of things, starting from properly packing materials to ensuring that they are delivered to the right spot.
This article will provide a detailed brief on some possible reasons for Handler not working in Schedule 1, and how you can fix it. Read below to know more.
Note: The contents of this article offer workarounds that might help you mitigate this issue. They are not guaranteed to work.
Possible reasons for Handler not working in Schedule 1
While there's no confirmed reason for this error, players largely speculate that the Handler not working in Schedule 1 issue mostly stems from a bug in the game or a flaw in the game's design. Despite offering the Handler a fair pay, assigning him a bed, and simultaneously assigning him the 'Handler' position, players have discovered that the NPC refuses to move, and do the job he has been so assigned.
To mitigate this problem, we have curated a list of possible fixes to bypass it.
Potential fixes for Handler not working in Schedule 1
Here's a list of some workarounds you can try to bypass the Handler issue in Schedule 1:
1) Unclog the station
To get a Handler working, you have to assign him a specific station. Now, if he has refused to work despite being issued a station, you have to clean his workstation up. Unclog the station by removing all leftover buds, packaging material, and whatever other discardable materials you find. If you do that, chances are, the handler will start working again.
2) Restarting the save game
Restarting the save game is one of the most popular workarounds that has helped numerous players plagued with this problem. However, you cannot merely restart your save game to bypass this problem. Like the previous solution, you have to first clear out the Handler's station by removing all ingredients on the said station. After that, proceed to restart the save game. If you're lucky, this will help bypass the issue.
The Handler not working in Schedule 1 seems to be quite a rampant problem, and if the above-mentioned solutions do not work, we urge you to wait for the developers to issue a hotfix to patch the bug.
