"He might be my new main" - Apex Legends fans thrilled with Mirage buffs

Apex Legends rolled out quite an extensive list of balance changes with Season 20, and with these changes, Mirage buffs were implemented. Mirage, who has been throughout the entirety of Apex's lifespan, insignificant in any meta, has finally emerged from the shadows stronger than ever. His pick rate this season is seeing substantial growth, indicating the impact he has had in the current meta.

Reddit user DaBooch69 made a post on the platform, stating:

"Mirage is actually so good now wtf...Nearly the entire lifespan of the game he's been C rank at best, but now? He might be my new main. Thank you Respawn."

Read on to learn more about how Mirage's buffs have affected the Apex Legends community.

Is Mirage meta after buff in Apex Legends Season 20?

DaBooch69 emphasizes how amazing it feels to play Mirage simply because of the quality-of-life changes implemented for him. The latest Legend Upgrades have yielded Mirage with four extremely powerful perks. Each has its use cases and has proved to be quite useful compared to the perks provided for Legends such as Horizon and Ballistic.

Comment byu/DaBooch69 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

User ars2x makes a point about one of his Tier 1 perks, which lets him reduce his ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds, allowing him to refresh his ultimate in a span of 30 seconds every fight.

Furthermore, his ability to revive knocked-down teammates with 75 additional health makes him one of the best Support Legends in Apex Legends Season 20.

Comment byu/DaBooch69 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

User Like17Badgers airs their opinion by emphasizing how it's quite silly that Mirage unlocks his Revive perk in his Tier 1 Upgrade while all other Legends in the game get it at Tier 2.

Mirage's Legend Upgrades have bumped him to at least B-tier in the Apex Legends Season 20 tier list. While his presence might not have the greatest impact at the highest level of gameplay, for casual gamers and Metal Rank players, Mirage has infinite carry potential in Season 20.

Comment byu/DaBooch69 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Another user, Sh0t2kill, supplements this thread by highlighting how powerful his decoy perks have proved to be this early in the Season. With the Ultimate cooldown lowered to 30 seconds and further opting for the "Bamboozles refresh Tactical Ability" perk, players have access to almost unlimited decoys in every team fight, allowing them to create havoc across the entire battlefield.

With these perks, players have a better chance of winning every team fight, ensuring an easier climb across the Ranked ladder.

Comment byu/DaBooch69 from discussion inapexlegends Expand Post

Some players are still skeptical about the Legend's growth this Season. While LeekCabbage is right to portray their uncertainty about a Legend who has suffered for 19 full Seasons, Season 20 has completely switched up his place on the Meta tier list.

For more Apex Legends Season 20 news, check these links below:

Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||