Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough: How to complete The Helm of Urtkot quest

Despite going through a shaky pre-launch phase, Hogwarts Legacy continues to improve with each passing day. Set in the late 1800s, the game takes players on a journey within the wizarding world as they fight off magical entities and explore stores of wizarding knowledge to learn about a branch of ancient magic.

While Hogwarts Legacy isn’t set in the “Harry Potter” phase of the wizarding timeline, the original story helps players build their character and learn magic as a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

With over 25 hours of story in the game, Hogwarts Legacy gives players a lot to uncover and learn. While most of its quests are simple and deal with fetching items or doing favors for people, some require the player to explore specific areas and solve puzzles within them, thereby obtaining relics that are important to the game’s narrative. One such quest is “The Helm of Urtkot.”

Steps to complete the “The Helm of Urtkot” main quest in Hogwarts Legacy

The Helm of Urtkot is a quest in Hogwarts Legacy in which the protagonist has to work alongside a goblin named Lodgok to find a unique goblin-made relic. The objective of this search is to distract Ranrok, a goblin who serves as the game’s primary antagonist.

According to Harry Potter lore, as depicted in the movies and books, goblins regard the maker of an object as its rightful owner, not the buyer. This stands true for Hogwarts Legacy as well. Therefore, “rescuing” the relic from the hands of wizardkind is supposed to deceive the evil goblin and leak his plans to the allied Lodgok.

To start this quest, Hogwarts Legacy players will have to speak to Sirona Ryan, the owner of The Three Broomsticks. Players befriend her early in Hogwarts Legacy, essentially setting up this quest’s beginning.

After speaking to Sirona, Hogwarts Legacy players need to follow the steps given below to complete the quest:

Sirona and the protagonist will discuss Lodgok and his loyalty to the former. The protagonist will mention that they need to speak to the goblin, leading to Sirona revealing his location as the Hog’s Head. Make your way over to the Hog’s Head Inn and find Lodgok. The goblin can be found at a table towards the left-hand side of the pub. Speak with Lodgok, who will explain his plan to make Ranrok divulge sensitive information about his next steps. This is where players learn about the goblin relic known as the Helm of Urtkot and its location. Travel with Lodgok to the Collector’s Cave, where the relic is hidden. Enter the cave and keep following the designated path until you arrive at a locked door with two moths attached to it. Head towards the left, and you’ll find a moth, which can be attracted using Lumos and made to rest inside its place on the door, thereby unlocking it. Once you’re through, continue to follow the path until you enter a large circular room. Another moth door can be found at the far end of this room, with all three moths missing. Two moths can be found on either side of the room, while the third can be found behind some broken doorways on the right of the moth door. Use Depulso or Accio to open the doors. The next room has a few Inferi for you to deal with. Use fire-based spells to initiate the attack, opening the undead enemies to every other attack. After clearing the Inferi-infested room, follow the path to end up in a room with another moth door. For this one, however, you will have to use the machine in the center of the room to ascend to the door. This will be done by guiding a moth to the crevice built inside it, then casting Depulso to rotate it. There are two moths on the lower level in this room. One will be used to operate the mechanism, while the other can be guided to the moth door on the upper level. The third moth can be found on the right side of the upper level. Once the first two moths are inside the moth door, players must detach the moth from the mechanism to use it as the final key to open the door. Head to the next room, where you’ll see a crate suspended from the ceiling. Use the Basic Cast to bring it down and Depulso to open the double doors on the right side of the room. The double-door room contains a crate to help players reach higher platforms with chests. Dropping the hanging crate will open a hole in the floor, through which the player must jump and proceed to the next room. In this room, you’ll have to fight a ton of Inferi, so prioritize spells that use fire, like Confringo and Incendio. Once the Inferi have been cleared, make your way to another moth door located in the top left of the room. This, too, is controlled by a rotating mechanism that will require its own moth to work. Two moths can be found on the left and right sides of the room, while two can be found on the upper platform. This allows you to leave one moth in the mechanism while using the other three to open the door. However, the moth on the lower left side also needs the door’s mechanism to rise. Therefore, climb onto the upper platform, use Depulso to raise the mechanism, and Lumos to attract the final moth. Head to the center of the final room that houses a coffin. Unfortunately, you’ll find that the Helm has already been stolen from the tomb. Once you’ve made this discovery, leave the tomb by accessing the door just behind it. Speak to Lodgok and travel to a nearby encampment that houses the thieves that have stolen the Helm. Once you arrive at the camp, clear it out and loot the large chest inside the open tent on the right side. This contains the Helm of Urtkot. An Asdhwinder ambush will follow this. Once you’ve cleared it, return to Lodgok and give him the Helm. The quest ends when the conversation with Lodgok is complete.

The “The Helm of Urtkot” main quest in Hogwarts Legacy can be tricky for players, especially on more significant difficulties. The Inferi in the tomb can prove to be a challenge if not fought using fire. Hogwarts Legacy players must keep using Revelio to reveal every possible point and item of interest within the tomb, like doors, caves, collectibles, breakable walls, and more, to obtain loot or open additional passageways.

