Honkai Star Rail 3.2 second half events schedule

Multiple events are scheduled to arrive in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. Players can participate in them to acquire rewards such as Credits and Stellar Jades. Since this phase of the game version has only just begun, many fans may want to know what's in store for them.
This article lists the upcoming events of the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2.
Exploring upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.2 second-half events
Honkai Star Rail 3.2 second-half banners (From April 30, 2025, to May 20, 2025)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The main attraction in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 is the gacha Warp banners. While they are active, Trailblazers can roll for two limited-time 5-star characters and their signature weapons, alongside several 4-star units and LCs.
Here are the characters and Light Cones that players can get:
Characters
- 5-star: Anaxa (Erudition Path, Wind)
- 5-star: Dr. Ratio (The Hunt Path, Imaginary)
- Serval (4-star) (Erudition Path, Lightning Element)
- Moze (4-star) (The Hunt Path, Lightning Element)
- Dan Heng (4-star) (The Hunt Path, Wind Element)
Light Cones
- Life Should Be Cast to Flames (5-star) Erudition Path
- Baptism of Pure Thought (5-star) The Hunt Path
- Trend of the Universal Market (4-star) Preservation Path
- The Moles Welcome You (4-star) Destruction Path
- After the Charmony Fall (4-star) Erudition Path
Also read: Honkai Star Rail Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
Realm of the Strange 300% (From May 9, 2025, to May 19, 2025)
Thanks to Honkai Star Rail’s second anniversary, instead of the usual double rewards from Realm of the Strange, players will receive a 300% boosted drop rate. While the event is active, players will be able to get 2x additional drops on top of the usual Relic drops.
To be able to access Realm of the Strange, players must unlock the Cavern of Corrosion: Path to Drifting.
The second half of the ongoing patch (version 3.2) will likely also feature the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign. Additionally, players can expect the HSR version 3.3 Special Program livestream to begin during this phase.
For more Honkai Star Rail articles, make sure to check out the following section:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- HSR reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update
- Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai: Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?
- HSR announces free Ruan Mei or Luocha for the next update
- HSR 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool
- Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners order and schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.