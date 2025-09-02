Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction (Subjective Narrative) guide: Enemy types, best strategies, and more

Pure Fiction, one of the endgame activities, recently went through a reset in Honkai Star Rail 3.5. This introduced a new set of fresh challenges, which Trailblazers can complete to acquire rewards such as Stellar Jade and Credit. Since players have to fight against new enemies, they must master new strategies to earn all the rewards.

Ad

In this article, we take a look at the new Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction (Subjective Narrative) enemy types, strategies, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction enemy types, strategies, and more, explored

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction Subjective Narrative enemy types and weaknesses

Ad

Trending

Subjective Narrative stages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction named Subjective Narrative, players will fight against various enemies simultaneously. Each stage features different adversary types with dissimilar weaknesses.

Ad

Stage 3

Node 1: Lordly Trashcan, Cloud Knights Patroller, Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius, Dreamjolt Troupe’s Bubble Hound, Meteoric Eagle, Ince Out of Space, Silvermane Soldier, Imaginary Weaver, and Guardian Shadow.

Lordly Trashcan, Cloud Knights Patroller, Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius, Dreamjolt Troupe’s Bubble Hound, Meteoric Eagle, Ince Out of Space, Silvermane Soldier, Imaginary Weaver, and Guardian Shadow. Node 2: Lordly Trashcan, Incineration Shadewalker, Dreamjolt Troupe’s Mr. Domescreen, Furriae Archer, Furiae Warrior, Furiae Praetor, Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius, Mara-Struck Warden, and The Ascended.

During the first half of Stage 3, players are recommended to build a team featuring Wind or Quantum Elements, as most of the adversaries are weak against them. As for the second half, Trailblazers should get characters wielding the Ice or Lightning Element.

Ad

Stage 4

Node 1: Servant of Tides, Everwinter Shadewalker, Lordly Trashcan, Lesser Sting, Lady of Crashing Waves, Grunt: Security Personnel, Black Tide’s Corroded Axe, and Bronya.

Servant of Tides, Everwinter Shadewalker, Lordly Trashcan, Lesser Sting, Lady of Crashing Waves, Grunt: Security Personnel, Black Tide’s Corroded Axe, and Bronya. Node 2: Black Tide’s Decrepit Bow, Furiae Warrior, Lordly Trashcan, Voidranger: Eliminator, Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius, Blaze Out of Space, Long-Shattered Vessel, and Flame Reacer of the Deepest Dark.

In Stage 4’s first half, most adversaries are weak against Physical and Fire Element. Meanwhile, the second node enemies are vulnerable to Ice and Quantum Elements. Hence, players should build team compositions featuring these weakness types.

Ad

Also read: Best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Best strategies for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Pure Fiction

When starting each Node, try to eliminate the adversaries as quickly as possible until the boss shows up. Additionally, ensure you get enough Points in the first half so that you will be guaranteed to finish the stage with three stars. To be on the safer side, try to get at least 30,000 Points during Node 1.

Ad

This will boost your chances of securing three stars in the particular Stage. If you get the aforementioned points before the boss appears, you don't need to defeat them. In the second node of each Stage, follow the same fighting pattern as you did during Node 1.

Moreover, make sure to keep all of your characters healthy, as some enemies, especially the bosses, tend to hit hard. If you have a good team featuring the right units, you can easily get the maximum rewards without defeating the main boss of each Stage.

Ad

Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 achievements

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.