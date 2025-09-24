Honkai Star Rail: Evernight Eidolons, ranked

Evernight, the brand new 5-star, is now available in Honkai Star Rail. Like all playable units, Trailblazers can roll in her banner to get multiple copies, which will turn into Eidolons. When activated, these will boost the unit’s fighting prowess and allow players to complete various activities, even the endgame ones, with ease.

This article ranks every Evernight Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail except for her third and fifth ones. We decided to do so as these are considered fillers by players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Ranking every Evernight Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail

4) Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours

Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Evernight’s fourth Eidolon, Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours, is not as powerful as the rest. The power-up only boosts all allied memosprites, including Evey’s Weakness Break efficiency by a significant amount. This Eidolon doesn’t grant her any damage buffs and is not as useful during fights.

The extra Weakness Break Efficiency is not worth it, considering you have to spend a significant amount of Stellar Jade to acquire Wake Up, the Tomorrow is Yours. That is why we have placed this Eidolon fourth on this list.

3) Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long

Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long is Evernight’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Although it is quite strong, the others ranking higher are far more potent. This Eidolon can boost all allied memosprites' damage depending on how few enemies are present on the battlefield. If there is only one adversary, the memosprites can gain a whopping 1.5x damage boost, which is quite absurd.

Since players can easily acquire Sleep Tight, the Night Dreams Long by spending a very small sum of Stellar Jade, we have ranked it third on this list.

2) Like This, Always

Like This, Always (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While it may be surprising to some, Evernight’s sixth Eidolon, Like This, Always, is second on this ranked list. The power-up grants all allies extra All-Type RES PEN when this Remembrance character is present on the battlefield. Moreover, when Every uses one of its Skills, Dream, Dissolving, as Dew, Evernight regenerates roughly 30% of the Memoria her memosprite consumed.

Like This, Always is exceptionally powerful in HSR, and the RES PEN buff allows every DPS unit to deal more damage by bypassing the enemies’ shields. However, acquiring this Eidolon can be quite expensive, and not all players can easily obtain it.

1) Listen Up, the Slumber Speaks Soft

Listen Up, the Slumber Speaks Soft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Listen Up, The Slumber Speaks Soft is Evernight’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. When activated, it can passively increase her and Evey’s CRIT DMG by 40%. Moreover, it doubles the amount of Memoria she can gain and receives two additional Darkest Riddle charges when using Ultimate.

Those who want to boost Evernight’s fighting prowess should pull for Listen Up, The Slumber Speaks Soft, as it can boost her efficiency as a Hypercarry unit and allows her to hit harder than the main damage dealer in dual DPS compositions.

Due to the CC immune effect of the Darkest Riddle state, Evernight is unstoppable. That is why we placed Listen Up, The Slumber Speaks Soft first on this list.

