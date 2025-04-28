Is Dr. Ratio worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Dr. Ratio is scheduled to receive his first-ever rerun banner in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. After his debut in version 1.6, The Hunt unit is finally getting featured on a character banner in version 3.2. Since Dr. Ratio excels in the FUA (Follow-up attack) playstyle, Trailblazers might wonder if he is worth getting in HSR version 3.2.

Ad

Although Dr. Ratio was handed out to all players for free when he was released in this gacha title, those who did not log into the game when the character was free or those who just started playing this game won’t have him. That said, we recommend players skip Dr. Ratio in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Take a look at the section below to learn more about why you shouldn’t pull for Dr. Ratio.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Exploring Dr. Ratio’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned, Dr. Ratio walks on The Hunt Path, which means all of his abilities deal single-target damage. Besides that, he also specializes in the follow-up attack playstyle, which is quite popular in the current meta.

Dr. Ratio can place a unique effect, “Wiseman’s Folly,” on enemies when attacking them with his Ultimate ability. If one of his allies attacks an enemy struck with this effect, this The Hunt unit will unleash a follow-up attack on them. Besides that, every time Dr. Ratio activates his Skill, there is a chance that he will immediately launch his FUA on that adversary.

Ad

Dr. Ratio can dish out a fair amount of damage when paired with the right characters. However, he won’t be able to overcome any challenges when fighting alone.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at potential Kafka, Jingliu, and Blade buffs

Why you should skip Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

Dr. Ratio (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In version 3.2, the title features several characters that excel in the FUA playstyle, such as Feixiao, Topaz, Herta, Himeko, and more. While Dr. Ratio is also an excellent follow-up attack unit, he relies on debuffers instead of Harmony characters.

Ad

Usually, in FUA team compositions, players pair two DPS units that excel in this playstyle with a buffer and a sustainer/healer. Therefore, if you pair Dr. Ratio with any of the abovementioned characters and a Harmony unit, you won’t be able to add a debuffer to the team. Even if you add one, this The Hunt unit will get most of the benefits, leaving the other DPS character behind.

Ad

Hence, if you don’t have this unit already, we recommend skipping him and waiting for other FUA characters’ banners.

Also read: Is Anaxa worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 3.2?

Check out the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.