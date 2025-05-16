  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos schedule revealed

By Argha Halder
Modified May 16, 2025 14:42 GMT
Exploring Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos schedule in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)
Exploring Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos schedule in Honkai Star Rail 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Like every patch, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will introduce exciting end-game challenge refreshes. These activities include all of the end-game ones, such as Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow. In a recent announcement, the developers revealed the schedule of these activities in HSR version 3.3.

For those curious, this article details the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Memory of Chaos, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Pure Fiction schedule.

When will the end-game activities receive a reset in Honkai Star Rail 3.3?

In Honkai Star Rail 3.3, every end-game activity is set to receive a reset. With the refresh, a new lineup of enemies will also be introduced to the players. The following section takes a look at when each end-game activity resets in HSR version 3.3:

Apocalyptic Shadow

According to the official announcement post, the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Apocalyptic Shadow challenge will begin on May 26, 2025. When the reset arrives, the enemy lineup will also be changed. Since each stage of the activity is divided into two Nodes, players must defeat two bosses in each Node to become victorious.

In the first Node of each stage, Traillazers will face Cocolia. Similarly, they will fight Kafka in every second Node.

Pure Fiction

Moving over to Pure Fiction, the activity is set to receive its reset on June 9, 2025. In this end-game activity, players will face several Elite and Boss enemies in all four stages. In the third stage, they will face the Aurumation Spectral Envoy and Black Tide’s Corroded Daemon. Further, they must defeat Argenti and Swarm: True Sting in the last stage of the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 Pure Fiction.

Like usual, they will be able to equip various buffs before starting a stage.

Memory of Chaos

Lastly, in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3, Memory of Chaos will refresh on June 23, 2025. After the activity resets, players will be able to challenge every stage and acquire a decent amount of Jades.

When they challenge the 11th stage, they will face Pollux and Sam. Similarly, the 12th stage will feature Swarm, True Sting, and Hoolay. Upon completing all stages, players must wait for the reset to challenge the activity again.

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
