Honkai Star Rail: Acheron's voice lines about other characters

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 11, 2025 14:00 GMT
Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it has been a while since Acheron debuted in Honkai Star Rail, she is still one of the best damage dealers. With her second rerun banner going live in version 3.2, players might add this Nihility character to their collection. Since she is an old unit, many players might wonder what this Galaxy Ranger thinks of her fellow characters.

Ad

We detail every Acheron voice line about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

All Acheron voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters

About MC (Trailblazer)

Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Acheron thinks the past shapes the present:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I, too, was once kept in someone's heart like you. Those trivial moments, when looked back upon, are worth more than a thousand words. The past shapes who we are today. Some things are hard to remember, others hard to forget.”

About Firefly

Firefly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Firefly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Acheron can see fireflies inside Firefly:

Ad
“In her, I see the fireflies of the forest, dazzling and bewitching, yet shining only for a brief moment.”

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

About Black Swan

Black Swan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Black Swan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Acheron felt nostalgic when dancing with Black Swan:

Ad
“A lady of elegance and dignity, her benevolent offer lingers in my memory. That dance...it brought me a sense of warmth and nostalgia.”

About Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)
Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron believes Aventurine’s existence is powerful:

Ad
“A shattered emptiness draped in the guise of desire...his existence is strikingly powerful, yet the self beneath is extraordinarily faint.”

About Welt

Welt (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Welt (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Acheron sees Welt as a "hero."

Ad
“There are many types of people called ‘heroes,’ and he is among the most genuine. I have seen many such people come and go.”

Also read: HSR 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

About Sam

Sam (Image via HoYoverse)
Sam (Image via HoYoverse)

This Galaxy Ranger refers to Sam as Fiery Giant:

Ad
“Wherever the fiery giant treads, scorched earth follows. Yet, it's those consumed by unending fire...who, after the flames vanish, quietly hold the ashes in their lonesome embrace.”

About Boothill

Boothill (Image via HoYoverse)
Boothill (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron has faith in Boothill:

Ad
“Galaxy Ranger. His affiliation with the organization is merely a cover. It's evident that he lives only for himself, and that is exactly why I have faith in him.”

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications