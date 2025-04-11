Honkai Star Rail: Acheron's voice lines about other characters

Although it has been a while since Acheron debuted in Honkai Star Rail, she is still one of the best damage dealers. With her second rerun banner going live in version 3.2, players might add this Nihility character to their collection. Since she is an old unit, many players might wonder what this Galaxy Ranger thinks of her fellow characters.
We detail every Acheron voice line about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.
All Acheron voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters
About MC (Trailblazer)
Acheron thinks the past shapes the present:
“I, too, was once kept in someone's heart like you. Those trivial moments, when looked back upon, are worth more than a thousand words. The past shapes who we are today. Some things are hard to remember, others hard to forget.”
About Firefly
Acheron can see fireflies inside Firefly:
“In her, I see the fireflies of the forest, dazzling and bewitching, yet shining only for a brief moment.”
About Black Swan
Acheron felt nostalgic when dancing with Black Swan:
“A lady of elegance and dignity, her benevolent offer lingers in my memory. That dance...it brought me a sense of warmth and nostalgia.”
About Aventurine
Acheron believes Aventurine’s existence is powerful:
“A shattered emptiness draped in the guise of desire...his existence is strikingly powerful, yet the self beneath is extraordinarily faint.”
About Welt
Acheron sees Welt as a "hero."
“There are many types of people called ‘heroes,’ and he is among the most genuine. I have seen many such people come and go.”
About Sam
This Galaxy Ranger refers to Sam as Fiery Giant:
“Wherever the fiery giant treads, scorched earth follows. Yet, it's those consumed by unending fire...who, after the flames vanish, quietly hold the ashes in their lonesome embrace.”
About Boothill
Acheron has faith in Boothill:
“Galaxy Ranger. His affiliation with the organization is merely a cover. It's evident that he lives only for himself, and that is exactly why I have faith in him.”
