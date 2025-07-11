Honkai Star Rail: Archer Eidolons, ranked

Archer is one of the characters in the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab. Unlike the other playable character, Saber, the developers gave away Archer as a freebie to all players. Since Trailblazers will have the character in their collection after logging into the game, many will likely want to pull for his Eidolons to boost his fighting prowess. So, they might want to know which power-ups are worth getting.

This article will rank Archer’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, the list won’t include his third and fifth power-ups as they are filler Eidolons.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Archer’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, ranked

4) The Unsung Life

The Unsung Life (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Unsung Life is Archer’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. When activated, it boosts his Ultimate damage by 150%. The damage boost from The Unsung Life might seem exceptionally powerful, but that’s not the case. Since players must spend a considerable number of Special Passes, the Eidolon isn't worth pulling compared to the amount of damage boost Archer receives.

Solely for that reason, we have ranked The Unsung Life fourth on this list.

3) The Unfulfilled Happiness

The Unfulfilled Happiness (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Archer’s second Eidolon is named The Unfulfilled Happiness in Honkai Star Rail. It lets Emiya simultaneously lower the targeted enemy’s Quantum RES PEN and inflict Quantum weakness on them. While E2 is not as expensive as some of the other ones in this ranked list, its effects are not worthwhile.

The Quantum RES PEN is not as beneficial for Archer since the damage buff it grants him is negligible. On the other hand, the Quantum weakness application is a decent addition, but it is simply not worth the Stellar Jades. This is why The Unfulfilled Happiness ranks third on this list.

2) The Endless Pilgrimage

The Endless Pilgrimage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like most E6s, Archer’s sixth Eidolon, The Endless Pilgrimage, is quite powerful. It grants him an exceptional amount of damage boost while also recovering a Skill Point when his turn commences.

With the extra damage from this Eidolon active, Emiya can easily nuke an enemy by dealing an absurd amount of damage. Moreover, since his Skill consumes two SPs, the regeneration capability of The Endless Pilgrimage helps players not run out of Skill Points.

Since Archer’s E6 takes several Passes to pull, we decided to put in second place.

1) The Unreached Dream

The Unreached Dream (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Unreached Dream is Emiya’s first eidolon that packs a punch. Considering it takes very few Stellar Jades to add this power-up to your collection, it allows you to stay SP positive when using Archer. His E1 recovers two Skill Points every time Archer uses his Skill three times in a turn.

Players can easily unleash Emiya’s Skill three times in a single turn if they build him with high SPD. Thus, The Unreached Dream ranks first.

