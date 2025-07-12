Honkai Star Rail: Archer voice lines about other characters

With the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night collaboration going live, Archer (aka Emiya) is now playable. Following The Hunt Path, he excels in dealing single-target damage while being able to launch follow-up attacks on them. Since Archer is a new character, most players might want to know about his voice lines about other units from this title.
This article goes over Archer’s voice lines about Honkai Star Rail and Fate characters.
Archer’s voice lines regarding other characters in Honkai Star Rail
About Saber
Archer looks up to the Trailblazer because of them summoning Saber and wants them to keep pushing forward:
“She's an old acquaintance of mine. The fact that you've summoned her as your Servant tells me you're a person of integrity. Don't doubt yourself, stay the course, and keep pushing ahead.”
About Lancer
Archer thinks the Lancer class draws most of the unfortunate servants due to his bad luck; even the people summoning him are influenced by it:
“The Lancer class seems to attract its fair share of unfortunate Servants... Not every one of them, but there's one Heroic Spirit... His luck is so bad, it even affects the people who summon him.”
About Aventurine
Since Masters and Servants tend to feature identical traits or attributes, Archer thinks he and Aventurine have the same obsession:
“Masters and Servants tend to be alike in some way. For us, it's probably some obsession we can't seem to shake. But I wonder if he sees this as a blessing or a curse?”
About Boothill
Archer thinks he can get along with Boothill since the latter tends to act on impulse:
“Seems to act on impulse, but there's a method to his madness... Hmph, guess he's the kind of person I can get along with.”
About Pom-Pom
Archer admires Pom-Pom due to how the conductor is capable of handling their chores with very short limbs.
“Who would've thought with such short limbs they could handle chores so efficiently? Appearances really are deceiving. Uhh, on second thought, I should say the conductor is just as perfect as they look. It's no wonder your journey's going so well.”
About Miss Note
Archer thinks that since Miss Note is a Heroic Spirit, it proves how strong her abilities are:
“The mere fact that she's a Heroic Spirit proves her abilities and merit. She has no reason to underestimate herself.”
About Skott
While Skott had his ups and downs, Archer thinks he can become a decent person if the opponents he faced resemble the Trailblazer:
“If every opponent he faced was like you, he'd probably turn out to be a decent person.”
About Grady
Archer believes Grady is a film enthusiast and appreciates them like no one else does:
“Not many in this world seem to appreciate ‘film' the way he does. If they did, I'd have to be blunt, your world's taste in movies leaves a lot to be desired.”
About Old Oti
Since Oti is quite old, Archer wants them to act their age like other people do, and doesn’t want them to cause chaos:
“People ought to act their age. If it's time to be six feet under, they shouldn't be out there causing chaos.”
