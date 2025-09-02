Honkai Star Rail: Cerydra Eidolons, ranked

Cerydra’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail boost the character’s fighting prowess. Hence, it’s a no-brainer that Trailblazers will think of pulling some while her limited-time gacha banner is active. However, there are several Eidolons to choose from. This may confuse players about which one they should opt for.

This article lists Cerydra’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail and ranks them depending on their value. Moreover, this Harmony unit’s third and fifth Eidolons won’t be ranked in this list as they are just fillers.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Ranking Cerydra’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Remake the Realms of Men

Remake the Realms of Men in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Although Cerydra is a Harmony character, she can deal a decent amount of damage. Her fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, Remake the Realms of Men, boosts her Ultimate’s damage substantially. Although it may seem like the damage buff is quite high, Cerydra’s overall output is low. As a result, this buff won't help her much.

Hence, it's best to avoid pulling for Remake the Realms of Men in HSR unless you are trying to get the last/sixth power-up. For that reason, we place Cerydra’s fourth Eidolon in the fourth spot.

3) Forge the Dreams of Many

Forge the Dreams of Many (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Cerydra’s second Eidolon, Forge the Dreams of Many, is not very valuable, but it can boost her outgoing damage as well as the character who has the Military Merit buff. As mentioned, her damage output is fairly negligible, and this buff won’t really help her.

Additionally, the 40% damage boost to the character with Military Merit is not high enough to positively affect their DMG output. While it's still a DMG boost, it's not what players usually expect from an Eidolon. Thus, Forge the Dreams of Many ranks third on this list.

2) A Journey Set Starward

A Journey Set Starward in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

A Journey Set Starward, Cerydra’s sixth Eidolon, is one of the strongest power-up players can acquire in Honkai Star Rail. It permanently grants All-Type RES PEN to the character with Military Merit.

Moreover, it boosts the additional DMG multiplier by an absurd amount, allowing the character to deal heavy damage with each hit. Additionally, Cerydra receives 20% extra All-Type RES PEN while an allied character has Military Merit.

This allows not only the main DPS of the composition but also Cerydra to deal an exceptional amount of damage to the adversaries. However, since A Journey Set Starward is her sixth Eidolon, Trailblazers need to spend a high number of Star Rail Special Passes to acquire it, which is not feasible for many. For this reason, this power misses the first place and is ranked second.

1) Seize the Crowns of All

Seize the Crowns of All (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Claiming the top spot on this list is Cerydra’s first Eidolon, Seize the Crowns of All. It can allow a character with Military Merit to ignore a certain amount of the opposition’s DEF - 16% to be precise - while attacking them. However, when the aforementioned state gets upgraded to Peerage, the targeted ally can ignore 20% DEF.

This allows the team's DPS unit to deal significantly more damage whenever they act. If you team Cerydra up with Phainon, this Eidolon can help him get two Coreflames whenever she uses her Skill. Gaining two Coreflames will also assist him with his Ultimate’s rotation.

Since Seize the Crowns of All is exceptionally cheap, players can easily acquire it to boost Cerydra’s fighting prowess.

