Honkai Star Rail: Dr. Ratio Eidolons ranked

Dr. Ratio’s first-ever rerun banner is now out in Honkai Star Rail. The character excels in dealing damage through follow-up attacks and follows the Hunt Path. Owing to this, he specializes in single-target damage. Since most players already have a copy of him, they might wonder whether his Eidolons are worth checking out.

Ad

This article ranks Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best. Moreover, we will exclude his 3rd and 5th Eidolons as they increase his Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Passive Talent levels.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s personal opinion.

Ranking Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Ignorance is Blight

Ad

Trending

Ignorance is Blight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ignorance is Blight is Dr. Ratio’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Although it's the fourth one, it helps Dr. Ratio trigger his Ultimate by granting him additional Energy every turn, which somewhat fixes his sloppy rotation. However, you can just use various characters that will regenerate Dr. Ratio’s Energy. Hence, you won’t need to pull for this Eidolon and save the Jades for another character.

Ad

This is why we decided to place Ignorance is Blight in the fourth spot. If you are thinking of pulling all six Eidolons, then you can get this power-up.

3) The Divine Is in the Details

The Divine Is in the Details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Dr. Ratio’s second Eidolon, The Divine Is in the Details, is exceptionally strong in Honkai Star Rail, we decided to place it in the third spot. The power-up boosts his follow-up attack damage by a significant amount, rendering every hit lethal.

Ad

Even though The Divine Is in the Details doesn’t require as many Stellar Jades to acquire in this gacha title, it doesn’t possess much value, and you are better off getting his first Eidolon instead. That is why Dr. Ratio’s second Eidolon deserves the third rank.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing speculation

2) Vincit Omnia Veritas

Vincit Omnia Veritas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Vincit Omnia Veritas is Dr. Ratio’s sixth Eidolon in HSR. While most characters’ sixth Eidolons are exceptionally overpowered, this one is quite underwhelming. However, it still grants a significant amount of damage boost and an additional follow-up attack from “Wiseman’s Folly.”

Ad

Judging by the Eidolon’s value, it's not worth getting, as Trailblazers must spend an exceptional amount of Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes to add this Eidolon to their collection. For that reason, we decided to place this power-up in the second spot.

1) Pride Comes Before a Fall

Pride Comes Before a Fall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a Dr. Ratio Eidolon that's cheap and valuable, Pride Comes Before a Fall is the one you should get. The power-up boosts his CRIT Rate and DMG by a significant amount, allowing him to score CRIT hits more often. As it is Dr. Ratio’s first Eidolon, you can acquire it by spending very few Jades.

Ad

If you already have a good Dr. Ratio build ready in Honkai Star Rail, you should consider getting this power-up. However, if you have enough Passes and are willing to spend them on this The Hunt unit, we recommend getting his signature Light Cone as well.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction (Structural Rules) teams guide

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.