Honkai Star Rail: Dr. Ratio Eidolons ranked

By Argha Halder
Modified Apr 30, 2025 03:57 GMT
Dr. Ratio from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Dr. Ratio from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio’s first-ever rerun banner is now out in Honkai Star Rail. The character excels in dealing damage through follow-up attacks and follows the Hunt Path. Owing to this, he specializes in single-target damage. Since most players already have a copy of him, they might wonder whether his Eidolons are worth checking out.

Ad

This article ranks Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best. Moreover, we will exclude his 3rd and 5th Eidolons as they increase his Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Passive Talent levels.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s personal opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ranking Dr. Ratio’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Ignorance is Blight

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ignorance is Blight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Ignorance is Blight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ignorance is Blight is Dr. Ratio’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Although it's the fourth one, it helps Dr. Ratio trigger his Ultimate by granting him additional Energy every turn, which somewhat fixes his sloppy rotation. However, you can just use various characters that will regenerate Dr. Ratio’s Energy. Hence, you won’t need to pull for this Eidolon and save the Jades for another character.

Ad

This is why we decided to place Ignorance is Blight in the fourth spot. If you are thinking of pulling all six Eidolons, then you can get this power-up.

3) The Divine Is in the Details

The Divine Is in the Details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
The Divine Is in the Details (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Dr. Ratio’s second Eidolon, The Divine Is in the Details, is exceptionally strong in Honkai Star Rail, we decided to place it in the third spot. The power-up boosts his follow-up attack damage by a significant amount, rendering every hit lethal.

Ad

Even though The Divine Is in the Details doesn’t require as many Stellar Jades to acquire in this gacha title, it doesn’t possess much value, and you are better off getting his first Eidolon instead. That is why Dr. Ratio’s second Eidolon deserves the third rank.

Also read: Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing speculation

2) Vincit Omnia Veritas

Vincit Omnia Veritas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Vincit Omnia Veritas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Vincit Omnia Veritas is Dr. Ratio’s sixth Eidolon in HSR. While most characters’ sixth Eidolons are exceptionally overpowered, this one is quite underwhelming. However, it still grants a significant amount of damage boost and an additional follow-up attack from “Wiseman’s Folly.”

Ad

Judging by the Eidolon’s value, it's not worth getting, as Trailblazers must spend an exceptional amount of Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes to add this Eidolon to their collection. For that reason, we decided to place this power-up in the second spot.

1) Pride Comes Before a Fall

Pride Comes Before a Fall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Pride Comes Before a Fall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a Dr. Ratio Eidolon that's cheap and valuable, Pride Comes Before a Fall is the one you should get. The power-up boosts his CRIT Rate and DMG by a significant amount, allowing him to score CRIT hits more often. As it is Dr. Ratio’s first Eidolon, you can acquire it by spending very few Jades.

Ad

If you already have a good Dr. Ratio build ready in Honkai Star Rail, you should consider getting this power-up. However, if you have enough Passes and are willing to spend them on this The Hunt unit, we recommend getting his signature Light Cone as well.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Pure Fiction (Structural Rules) teams guide

Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail updates:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications