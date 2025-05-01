Honkai Star Rail: Dr. Ratio's voice lines about other characters

Dr. Ration from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Dr. Ration from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the characters in Honkai Star Rail that players might be interested in is Dr. Ratio. Like most playable units in this gacha title from HoYoverse, this 5-star boasts several voice lines about other characters. While Dr. Ratio is one of the oldest characters, Trailblazers might want to know what this character thinks of other units.

This article takes a look at the voice lines of Dr. Ratio related to other units from Honkai Star Rail.

Exploring Dr. Ratio’s voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Herta

Herta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Herta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio believes Herta is a genius:

“Herta is a quintessential genius – a natural wonder who sees no one as her equal. I have no doubt that she is talented, but I doubt whether her talent is always helpful to others.”

About Screwllum

Dr. Ratio thinks Screwllum should be referred to as a monarch:

“In his field, Screwllum is trying to establish new laws. I prefer to call such a person a monarch, rather than a genius.”
About Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei is very ambitious:

“How many people have been fooled by her claim to fame as a hermetic genius? It seems to me that she wants to explore much more than just life. Just wait and see – the Genius Society member with all the real ambition is her.”

About Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)
Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio wonders if Aventurine will ever become a victim of a catastrophe:

“Our man here always manages to wriggle out from the jaws of catastrophe, and we can't chalk it all up to ‘good luck.’ The audience is forever anticipating his blunder...maybe he's anticipating it as well – will that day ever come?”

About Sunday

Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)
Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio thinks Sunday has become wise. He opines,

“Fools think themselves wise, but the wise know their own ignorance – now, he has become the latter.”

