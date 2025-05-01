Honkai Star Rail: Dr. Ratio's voice lines about other characters

One of the characters in Honkai Star Rail that players might be interested in is Dr. Ratio. Like most playable units in this gacha title from HoYoverse, this 5-star boasts several voice lines about other characters. While Dr. Ratio is one of the oldest characters, Trailblazers might want to know what this character thinks of other units.

Ad

This article takes a look at the voice lines of Dr. Ratio related to other units from Honkai Star Rail.

Exploring Dr. Ratio’s voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Herta

Herta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio believes Herta is a genius:

Ad

Trending

“Herta is a quintessential genius – a natural wonder who sees no one as her equal. I have no doubt that she is talented, but I doubt whether her talent is always helpful to others.”

Also read: 5 mistakes to avoid while playing Anaxa in HSR

About Screwllum

Dr. Ratio thinks Screwllum should be referred to as a monarch:

“In his field, Screwllum is trying to establish new laws. I prefer to call such a person a monarch, rather than a genius.”

Ad

About Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei is very ambitious:

Ad

“How many people have been fooled by her claim to fame as a hermetic genius? It seems to me that she wants to explore much more than just life. Just wait and see – the Genius Society member with all the real ambition is her.”

About Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio wonders if Aventurine will ever become a victim of a catastrophe:

Ad

“Our man here always manages to wriggle out from the jaws of catastrophe, and we can't chalk it all up to ‘good luck.’ The audience is forever anticipating his blunder...maybe he's anticipating it as well – will that day ever come?”

Also read: HSR Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

About Sunday

Sunday (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio thinks Sunday has become wise. He opines,

Ad

“Fools think themselves wise, but the wise know their own ignorance – now, he has become the latter.”

Take a look at the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.