Honkai Star Rail: Jiaoqiu Eidolons ranked

Jiaoqiu received his first rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail version 3.2. Like most units treading on the Path, he excels in boosting his allies’ damage by placing various debuffs on them. Since he debuted back in HSR version 2.4, many Trailblazers have already added him to their collection. To boost Jiaoqiu’s effectiveness on the battlefield, players can pull for his Eidolons.

In this article, we rank Jiaoqiu’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best. As usual, we won't include his third and fifth power-ups in this list. The latter Eidolon increases his Ultimate and Passive Talent, while the former boosts Jiaoqiu’s Basic ATK and Skill ability levels.

Jiaoqiu’s Eidolons ranked in Honkai Star Rail

4) Leisure In, Luster Out

Leisure In, Luster Out (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu’s fourth Eidolon is Leisure in, Luster Out. The power-up has the ability to lower the opponent’s ATK by a decent amount when his Ultimate’s Zone is active. Although Jiaoqiu can trigger the aforementioned ability quite often, the ATK reduction of the Eidolon is not very effective.

Since this Eidolon is Jiaoqiu’s fourth power-up, you must spend an extensive amount of Stellar Jades to obtain it. Unless you are aiming for his sixth Eidolon, Leisure in, Luster Out is not worth it. Thus, we have placed it fourth on this list.

3) From Savor Comes Suffer

From Savor Comes Suffer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail is From Savor Comes Suffer. It allows him to deal extra Fire DoT (Damage over Time) damage to the adversaries affected by Ashen Roast as the power-up boosts its damage multiplier.

While the Eidolon is quite cheap to acquire, From Savor Comes Suffer works perfectly in various DoT teams. Since the team compositions featuring the aforementioned playstyle are not in meta, you won’t be able to use this power-up’s full power. This is why this Eidolon comes in third.

2) Pentapathic Transference

Pentapathic Transference (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Pentapathic Transference is Jiaoqiu’s first Eidolon. This particular power-up allows this Nihility unit’s allies to deal a decent amount of additional damage against the adversaries affected by Ashen Roast. Moreover, Jiaoqiu can apply extra Ashen Roast stacks if he inflicts it with his Passive Talent.

The 40% extra damage against the enemies affected by Ashen Roast is excellent. Although the extra stacks can help him build up this effect quickly, Jiaoqiu can only hold five of them. If you want to pull for an Eidolon, this is the one for you, as you won’t have to spend a fortune to obtain it. This is why we have placed Pentapathic Transference in the second spot.

1) Nonamorphic Pyrobind

Nonamorphic Pyrobind (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Nonamorphic Pyrobind is Jiaoqiu’s sixth Eidolon. When activated, this power-up grants him various effects, with the key highlight being the Ashen Roast stack transfer when an enemy gets eliminated. Additionally, Nonamorphic Pyrobind can boost the number of the Ashen Roast stacks this 5-star can hold, with each stack lowering the adversary’s All-Type RES PEN by a certain percentage.

The Additional All-Type RES PEN is exceptionally helpful for the DPS units as they can deal more damage with every attack. Moreover, the increased Ashen Roast stack will help Jiaoqiu and his allies deal more damage to the enemies. With the help of his E1, this Nihility unit can stack up Ashen Roast easily.

Thus, Nonamorphic Pyrobind ranks first on this list. If you have enough Jades to obtain this Eidolon, you should do so, as this is the best one you can get for Jiaoqiu.

