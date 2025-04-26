Jiaoqiu might no longer be Acheron's top pick, according to new Honkai Star Rail leaks

Ahead of Cipher's release in Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers are quite excited after learning about her and Silver Wolf’s buffed kit. According to various leaks, both units are expected to synergize exceptionally well with one of this title’s best DPS characters, Acheron, dethroning Jiaoqiu. Because of that, some players have been speculating that Cipher and Silver Wolf will likely be the best pair for Acheron in upcoming HSR patches.

This article discusses why Jiaoqiu might not be the best support for Acheron when Cipher and the upcoming Silver Wolf buffs get introduced.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Cipher and Silver Wolf are expected to become Acheron’s top picks in Honkai Star Rail

Since Cipher’s kit allows her to render her enemies vulnerable, she can be paired with Acheron to boost the latter’s damage. Additionally, Cipher is expected to launch follow-up attacks, which should allow her to deal a significant amount of damage.

As for Silver Wolf, she will likely be able to place multiple debuffs on the enemies using her Skill and Ultimate. Moreover, her Skill is expected to allow the character to inflict several Weakness Types on the enemies. If the adversaries are already weak to one of the Elements that Silver Wolf plants, they will receive a 20% RES reduction for a couple of turns. Since Acheron’s abilities, especially her Ultimate, rely heavily on debuffs, both Cipher and Silver Wolf are the perfect pick for this Nihility DPS unit.

Besides that, Cipher’s kit was recently buffed in the version 3.3 Closed Beta, which allows her to trigger her FUA on every turn. This allows the character to unleash her follow-up attack more frequently than before. Additionally, one of her Traces allows her to place a debuff on all enemies, which grants all allies a 40% damage boost against the affected adversaries. This allows Acheron to deal an exceptional amount of damage every time she triggers her Ultimate.

Additionally, Acheron can also help Cipher deal a significant amount of damage with her Ultimate as the ability features a damage record mechanic. Since a part of Acheron's damage gets recorded by Cipher, her Ultimate’s damage will increase every time she activates it.

