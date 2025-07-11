Honkai Star Rail: Saber Eidolons, ranked

Like every character in Honkai Star Rail, Saber has six Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. As a collaboration unit, players will likely pull for her power-ups to boost her abilities’ potency, especially for end-game content. However, with each one costing more Stellar Jades than the last, it’s important to know which are truly worth the investment.

Ad

This article ranks Saber’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, excluding her third and fifth ones, as they only increase ability levels. Since these power-ups don’t affect her gameplay much, we decided to exclude them from this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Ranking Saber’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) The Saga of Sixteen Winter Days

Ad

Trending

The Saga of Sixteen Winter Days (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Saga of Sixteen Winter Days is Saber’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. For this reason, players need to spend a significant number of Stellar Jades to add it to their collections.

Ad

The Saga of Sixteen Winter Days boosts Saber’s RES PEN passively and grants her more when she uses her Ultimate ability. While Wind RES PEN will make her more effective in certain scenarios, it’s not as impactful as other Eidolons in her kit.

Moreover, given the high cost of acquiring this Eidolon, we’ve decided to place it in the fourth spot.

3) The Lost White Walls

The Lost White Walls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Saber’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, The Lost White Walls, is a decent power-up to have. Unlike the others, players can easily obtain it by spending a small number of Stellar Jades. However, its effects are modest compared to the others on this list.

Ad

Players can often get better damage buffs from the Harmony characters that they will pair Saber with, making this Eidolon less of a priority (unless you're aiming for E2).

2) The Long Fated Night

The Long Fated Night (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The Long Fated Night is Saber’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. It improves her fighting prowess by an absurd amount.

Ad

The power-up boosts Artoria’s Ultimate’s Wind RES PEN while also allowing her to stack more excess Energy. Additionally, Saber can immediately trigger her Ultimate since the Eidolon grants her 300 Energy.

Since The Long Fated Night is exceptionally powerful, it's expensive to pull. It requires you to unlock all five previous Eidolons first. Therefore, we’ve ranked it second.

1) The Lost Oath of the Round Table

The Lost Oath of the Round Table (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Taking the top spot is Saber’s second Eidolon, The Lost Oath of the Round Table. This power-up allows her to ignore enemy DEF depending on how many Core Resonance she gains. Additionally, it boosts her Skill damage, enabling her to deal an exceptional amount of damage with each activation.

Ad

The Lost Oath of the Round Table is quite cheap to acquire. If you are looking for a good power-up that won’t hurt your wallet, Saber’s E2 is the one you should be pulling while the HSR x Fate collaboration event is live.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don't forget to check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.