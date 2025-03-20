Honkai Star Rail: Mydei's voice lines about other characters

Mydei is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Just like other units in this gacha title, the character is voiced by several prominent VAs. After acquiring him, players can take a look at his voice lines and what he thinks of his fellow characters in the game. However, those not rolling for the unit will not be able to learn about his insights.

For those, this article lists all Mydei voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters.

All Mydei voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Aglaea

Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

According to Mydei, all Chrysos Heir members were united under Aglaea’s direction:

“We (Chrysos Heirs) gathered together under Aglaea's direction, not because of her cunning, but because there's a blazing fire in her cold eyes that is destined to ignite.”

About Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon

Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon from Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei thinks Lady Tribios’ prophecy is nothing more than hope:

“The prophecy brought by Lady Tribios is not so much fate as it is a form of hope. In this fractured era, believe in your own choices, and then give it your all.”

About Phainon

Phainon from Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei fought Phainon for numerous days and nights and believed in his strength. He opined:

“I've fought him several times, battling for dozens of days and nights without a clear victor. I know the strength of this man, and because of that, he is worthy to have my back.”

About Castorice

Castorice from Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei knows Castorice is destined to carry Thanatos’ (Death Titan of Amphoreus) Coreflame:

“The Death Servant of Aidonia... she is destined to carry the Coreflame of Thanatos. I hope that at the end of the black tide, on the other side of the warm west wind, is also a sea of flowers.”

That's all of Mydei's voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.

