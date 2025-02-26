Honkai Star Rail: Tribbie's voice lines about other characters

Like most units in Honkai Star Rail, Tribbie is voiced by several prominent individuals. Since the VA and the unit they voice have dissimilar characteristics, players might wonder what the unit thinks of their fellow characters in the title. Since Tribbie’s banner is now available, Trailblazers can add her to their collection and take a look at her voice lines.

We list Tribbie’s voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.

What does Tribbie think of her fellow characters in Honkai Star Rail?

About Aglaea

Aglaea and Garmentmaker (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie thinks Aglaea is quite warm-hearted, though she acts cold most of the time:

“Agy...She's not as cold as she seems on the surface. Look, our clothes were sewn by Agy! But her passion and attention must mostly be focused on her ideals of genesis, leaving little left for other things.”

About Phainon

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie worries about Phainon as he carries the expectations and hatred of other people:

“Snowy... It always feels like he's carrying too much. Not just his own wishes but also the hatred and expectations of others.. Though we all have our own missions, I still get worried.. Bearing everything alone is not a good habit.”

About Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie taught Mydei how to fight, military strategy, and more:

“Anyone who thinks De only knows how to fight is greatly mistaken! In terms of strength, he's number one. In terms of military strategy and history, he's also number one! I'm really good at teaching people!”

About Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie wants to hug Castorice whenever she is sad or happy.

“Cas is always alone — when she's lost or sad or even when she's happy. We want to hug her and tell her it's okay. But no matter how close we get, she always feels so far away..”

These are all Tribbie's voice lines about other characters in HonkaI Star Rail. If you are interested, check out the following section for articles related to this gacha title from HoYoverse:

