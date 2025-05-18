House Flipper 2: Clock assembly guide

The Clock assembly in House Flipper 2 is relatively easy to complete. It not only sets up your clock but also helps you practice your assembly skills. The whole process takes a minimal amount of concentration, but you have to be quick if you wish to achieve three stars.

Ad

Having said that, here is a complete clock assembly guide for House Flipper 2.

Also read: Is HF 2 on Steam Deck?

How to assemble the clock in House Flipper 2

The clock assembly in House Flipper 2 starts when you select it from the Assembly tab in-game. To get three stars, you will need to do the following:

Finish the assembly

A good/perfect assembly

Finish under 50 seconds

Ad

Trending

Correcting the time during clock assembly (Image via Frozen District || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Once you select the clock assembly, you will find an open clock and a box on your table. Here is what to do:

Ad

Grab the box and open it

and open it Click on the open clock and put both batteries in

Turn around and face the wall

and face the wall Drill a hole using your electric drill (make sure you land on green for a perfect drill)

using your electric drill (make sure you land on green for a perfect drill) Place the hook holder inside the hole

inside the hole Place the hook inside the hook holder (land on green for a perfect fit)

inside the hook holder (land on green for a perfect fit) Grab the clock and place it on the hook

Rotate the dials at the right-hand side of the clock until the hands match the yellow lines

Ad

That’s it. If you have followed the above steps correctly, you should now have a perfectly assembled clock and three stars for your effort.

Check out: When does HF 2 release for consoles?

This covers everything you need to know about clock assembly in House Flipper 2. It is a simple assembly to achieve. Just be quick with your tasks, and you should be good to go.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.