House Flipper 2: Clock assembly guide

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 18, 2025 11:37 GMT
Clock assembly guide for House Flipper 2 (Image via Frozen District)
Clock assembly guide for House Flipper 2 (Image via Frozen District)

The Clock assembly in House Flipper 2 is relatively easy to complete. It not only sets up your clock but also helps you practice your assembly skills. The whole process takes a minimal amount of concentration, but you have to be quick if you wish to achieve three stars.

Having said that, here is a complete clock assembly guide for House Flipper 2.

How to assemble the clock in House Flipper 2

The clock assembly in House Flipper 2 starts when you select it from the Assembly tab in-game. To get three stars, you will need to do the following:

  • Finish the assembly
  • A good/perfect assembly
  • Finish under 50 seconds
Correcting the time during clock assembly (Image via Frozen District || YouTube/@Quick Tips)
Correcting the time during clock assembly (Image via Frozen District || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Once you select the clock assembly, you will find an open clock and a box on your table. Here is what to do:

  • Grab the box and open it
  • Click on the open clock and put both batteries in
  • Turn around and face the wall
  • Drill a hole using your electric drill (make sure you land on green for a perfect drill)
  • Place the hook holder inside the hole
  • Place the hook inside the hook holder (land on green for a perfect fit)
  • Grab the clock and place it on the hook
  • Rotate the dials at the right-hand side of the clock until the hands match the yellow lines
That’s it. If you have followed the above steps correctly, you should now have a perfectly assembled clock and three stars for your effort.

This covers everything you need to know about clock assembly in House Flipper 2. It is a simple assembly to achieve. Just be quick with your tasks, and you should be good to go.

Shrayan Mitra

