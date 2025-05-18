House Flipper 2: Clock assembly guide

The Clock assembly in House Flipper 2 is relatively easy to complete. It not only sets up your clock but also helps you practice your assembly skills. The whole process takes a minimal amount of concentration, but you have to be quick if you wish to achieve three stars.
Having said that, here is a complete clock assembly guide for House Flipper 2.
How to assemble the clock in House Flipper 2
The clock assembly in House Flipper 2 starts when you select it from the Assembly tab in-game. To get three stars, you will need to do the following:
- Finish the assembly
- A good/perfect assembly
- Finish under 50 seconds
Once you select the clock assembly, you will find an open clock and a box on your table. Here is what to do:
- Grab the box and open it
- Click on the open clock and put both batteries in
- Turn around and face the wall
- Drill a hole using your electric drill (make sure you land on green for a perfect drill)
- Place the hook holder inside the hole
- Place the hook inside the hook holder (land on green for a perfect fit)
- Grab the clock and place it on the hook
- Rotate the dials at the right-hand side of the clock until the hands match the yellow lines
That’s it. If you have followed the above steps correctly, you should now have a perfectly assembled clock and three stars for your effort.
This covers everything you need to know about clock assembly in House Flipper 2. It is a simple assembly to achieve. Just be quick with your tasks, and you should be good to go.
