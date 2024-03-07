How to beat Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the many optional bosses you will encounter during your playthrough of the game. You will encounter him when you reach the Corel region in Chapter 7, and he can be challenged multiple times with increasing difficulty.

However, heading straight into battle against this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth summon will prove to be extremely difficult unless you deal with Alexander’s Sanctuaries first.

A breakdown of the battle, along with a general set of pointers, can be found below.

How to weaken Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Facing off against Alexander (Image via YouTube/CGInferno)

While Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be accessed as early as Chapter 7, it is not recommended to try your luck against him until you progress through Chapter 9.

Chapter 9 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unlocks the other half of the Corel map, along with two of Alexander’s Sanctuaries, which must be dealt with to give you a competitive edge in battle. You can still face off against Alexander without interacting with these Sanctuaries, but the fight will be overwhelmingly difficult as a result.

Analyze all three Sanctuaries to head back into the Combat Simulator and face off against this titan.

Tips on defeating Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Alexander prepares Divine Judgement (Image via YouTube/CGInferno)

The battle against Alexander will be long-winded and difficult, so make sure to prepare accordingly before heading into battle. Once you are ready, you can refer to the series of tips below for a general idea of the upcoming battle:

Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is weak to Lightning attacks . Make sure to bring Lightning Materia and/or Summons such as Ramuh to aid you in battle. Ramuh can be easily acquired by linking your Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission save data.

. Make sure to bring Lightning Materia and/or Summons such as Ramuh to aid you in battle. Ramuh can be easily acquired by linking your Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intermission save data. Accurate to lore, Alexander is built like a tank, and as such, is highly resistant to damage.

Focus attacks on its arms and whittle down its health slowly. Once Staggered, double down on the attacks and dish out as much damage as you can.

and whittle down its health slowly. Once Staggered, double down on the attacks and dish out as much damage as you can. It is a good idea to save your Limit Breaks for when Alexander is Staggered.

Alexander can use a wide AoE attack that deals massive damage. Make sure to use ranged characters such as Barret in your team to avoid taking direct damage.

in your team to avoid taking direct damage. Additionally, the boss is also capable of stacking Karma on top of characters . Alexander will counter marked characters with Divine Judgement, which can be especially deadly if the Karma stacks max out at three.

. Alexander will counter marked characters with Divine Judgement, which can be especially deadly if the Karma stacks max out at three. Using a healer with abilities such as Esuna is a great way to get rid of this particular debuff.

As always, stay on the offensive and consume potions and/or heal as and when required.

The battle ends after you drop Alexander’s HP to zero. Players can summon Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth after this battle, calling upon the giant to aid you in fights.

