How to change character in GTA 5 PC

The 3 Main Characters in GTA 5

GTA 5 was the first game in the franchise to offer 3 different main characters in the single-player campaign, and allow players to switch between the 3 characters at any point.

This feature garnered a lot of intrigue from the fans and media outlets alike, as this type of approach was never taken in an open-world game of this scale before.

The player can choose to alternate between the game's three lead characters: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. After the player has finished creating their GTA: Online character, they can even switch directly to their Online character to start playing GTA: Online.

How to Switch Characters in GTA 5 PC

The character switch wheel in GTA 5 (picture credits: GTAall.com)

It is extremely easy to switch between characters in GTA 5 and the game does a great job of explaining the mechanic by incorporating them into story missions rather than a tutorial.

However, players jumping back into GTA 5 might have lost a step or two and forgotten the controls and the numerous gameplay mechanics of GTA 5.

Here's how you can switch characters in GTA 5:

While free roaming in GTA 5, press the "LAlt" Key (default control key for Character Switching) and keep the key pressed. A wheel with all 3 characters will appear on the bottom-right of the screen. Use your mouse to move around and select the character you want to switch to.

While in combat during a story mission, sometimes the wheel appear signalling you to switch to another character, you can press the "LAlt" key to instantly switch over to another character in GTA 5 PC.

The number on their faces refers to the number of side missions they have available in GTA 5.

All 3 characters in GTA 5 have special abilities you can use while completing a story mission, such as:

Michael can slow down time while shooting.

Franklin can slow down time while driving, increasing handling.

Trevor can go into rage mode, and deal more damage to enemies while the damage he takes is reduced.

