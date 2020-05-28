How to change character in GTA 5 PC
- GTA 5 is one of the most ambitious games in video game history as it offers 3 playable characters.
- The campaign allows you to switch between the 3 characters as well.
GTA 5 was the first game in the franchise to offer 3 different main characters in the single-player campaign, and allow players to switch between the 3 characters at any point.
This feature garnered a lot of intrigue from the fans and media outlets alike, as this type of approach was never taken in an open-world game of this scale before.
The player can choose to alternate between the game's three lead characters: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. After the player has finished creating their GTA: Online character, they can even switch directly to their Online character to start playing GTA: Online.
How to Switch Characters in GTA 5 PC
It is extremely easy to switch between characters in GTA 5 and the game does a great job of explaining the mechanic by incorporating them into story missions rather than a tutorial.
However, players jumping back into GTA 5 might have lost a step or two and forgotten the controls and the numerous gameplay mechanics of GTA 5.
Here's how you can switch characters in GTA 5:
- While free roaming in GTA 5, press the "LAlt" Key (default control key for Character Switching) and keep the key pressed.
- A wheel with all 3 characters will appear on the bottom-right of the screen.
- Use your mouse to move around and select the character you want to switch to.
While in combat during a story mission, sometimes the wheel appear signalling you to switch to another character, you can press the "LAlt" key to instantly switch over to another character in GTA 5 PC.
All 3 characters in GTA 5 have special abilities you can use while completing a story mission, such as:
- Michael can slow down time while shooting.
- Franklin can slow down time while driving, increasing handling.
- Trevor can go into rage mode, and deal more damage to enemies while the damage he takes is reduced.
