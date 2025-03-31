Collecting and selling trash in Schedule 1 is a good way to earn money while being a good samaritan. While the game is a drug-dealing simulator and encourages you to create a drug empire, it also features other ways to make decent profits. You can start cleaning the city by gathering litter and exchanging it for cash.

This guide will further explain how you can collect and sell trash in Schedule 1.

Where to start collecting and selling trash in Schedule 1

You can collect and sell trash in Schedule 1 with the help of Cash for Trash deposit machines. These are located in several areas across Hayland Point and are a good way to make some quick money. Trash is the only item, except for drugs, that you can sell for cash in the game.

Picking up trash in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Here's how you can collect trash and sell it in Schedule 1:

Open Schedule 1 and head to the Dan's Hardware store in Hyland Range. It will be next to a pizza place. Enter the store and buy a Trash Grabber for $20. You can't use cash as the store only accepts cards. Equip the tool and start looking for junk on the ground. Use your Trash Grabber to pick up trash by pressing the interact button. The trash bucket will get filled gradually as you pick up more rubbish. After gathering the required amount, head to a Cash for Trash deposit machine. Deposit the trash and press the button to process the items. Once this is done, collect the cash by clicking the interact button.

Collecting and selling trash in Schedule 1 is a good gig to make some quick cash. However, you should not expect to make a huge sum as a garbage seller, as the payout is very low, and you have to spend hours picking up scraps. This mechanic is only helpful when you are short a few bucks and want to buy some basic equipment or materials for manufacturing drugs.

That concludes our guide on how to collect and sell trash in Schedule 1.

