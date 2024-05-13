How to complete Crime Doesn't Pay in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Crime Doesn’t Pay mission in Gray Zone Warfare is quite straightforward and has a single objective. You are tasked with finding a person named Deesabun Nguyen who used to work at the Midnight Sapphire resort. The quest window provides us with a location that is present at the south of the Golf Club. That is apparently where the employees resided and it should be a great place to start searching for Deesabun.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Crime Doesn’t Pay mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Mission Guide: Crime Doesn’t Pay in Gray Zone Warfare

Crime Doesn't Pay Quest window (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Crime Doesn’t Pay quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

Go to your faction’s home base and activate the mission from the quest window.

Once you have accepted the mission, you will need to travel to the Midnight Sapphire resort. You can choose to use any of the nearby landing zones in the area.

After arriving, you need to make your way to the Golf Club. This is situated on the outskirts of the resort. The exact area is marked on the map image with a circle.

You will need to take down any AI soldiers in the area to make sure you can continue your investigation smoothly.

Location of the Golf Club (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Go through the rooms present on the campus till you find the body of a person tied to the chair.

You will be able to identify the body as it will feature a purple shirt and brown pants with the head tilted down.

This will mark your objective as completed and you can start making your way to the nearest landing zone.

Call in a helicopter and report your findings back on the home base.

It is important to note that you will likely find yourself in a gunfight against AI guards. It is best to have a squad in such scenarios or ensure that you take only one-on-one fights to maximize your chances of survival.

If you are eliminated, you can respawn and go back to your body to retrieve the lost items. However, if you are killed by an enemy player, the possibility of gaining back your loot becomes significantly lower.

We recommend that you carry only the essentials while partaking in dangerous missions. You should have weapons and basic supplies like food, water, and a few medicines. This will help you minimize the risk of losing important loot and provide extra space for you to carry out new items found in the area.

