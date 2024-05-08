How to complete Line in the Sand in Gray Zone Warfare 

Line in the Sand in Gray Zone Warfare is a fairly straightforward mission. It is great for quickly racking up some cash with minimal effort. If you've progressed as far into the story as this mission, you are probably aware of how having additional money comes in clutch in dire situations. That said, the mission requires you to dispose of some drugs.

This article will provide a guide to completing Line in the Sand in Gray Zone Warfare. Furthermore, all its rewards and any related information will be provided as well.

Line in the Sand in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Drugs (Image via Madfinger Games)

Drugs are fairly taboo in the world of Gray Zone Warfare's infested lands, and as per the mission brief, it has ruined numerous men in the villages. To not risk anything, let us quickly get rid of it.

The drugs in Line in the Sand mission in Gray Zone Warfare can only be disposed of in a certain area. The mission brief requires you to head toward the northside pier to do so.

Here's how you can quickly complete this mission:

Launch Gray Zone Warfare and tune into your dedicated server. Get the mission from Basecamp and bump it up in your Active missions. Go to the coordinates 205 and 137 on the map. Collect the drugs from the forlorn and torn-down hut. You will find it stashed under a "suspicious box" hidden under the house (Refer to the embedded image above). Now, to complete this quest, you have to locate the northern pier. Head to the coordinates 206, 137 and proceed to walk to the front of the pier. Go to the left-most corner and crouch. You will be met with a prompt that goes, "Dispose of the Drugs." Proceed to hit your interact button and successfully dispose of the drugs.

Dispose drugs (Image via Madfinger Games)

Upon doing so, your tasks listed under Gunny's mission will be successfully completed, and you will be eligible to earn all the following rewards. Here's what you get for completing Line in the Sand in Gray Zone Warfare:

M870 Shotgun $6,300 Cash in-game 1,000 XP Reputation Points with Gunny

