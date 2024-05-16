How to complete Lip Out in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Lip Out mission in Gray Zone Warfare is a two-part quest given by Handshake which requires you to investigate the disappearance of a person called Donald J. Dortmunder. He was staying in the Midnight Sapphire Resort and the only known fact about him is his keen interest in golf. You will need to go to the resort and investigate what happened to Donald.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to easily complete the Lip Out mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Complete Guide: Lip Out in Gray Zone Warfare

Here is a guide that you can utilize to complete the Lip Out quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

Activate the mission in your faction’s home base.

Travel to the landing zone near the Midnight Sapphire resort. After you reach, you need to head to the Gold Club building and interact with an item present on the reception desk. The item is a yellow page which is the guest list of the resort.

Once collected, it will mark the first part of the objective as completed and reveal the second part.

Make your way to the Whitewater Villas region in the resort campus and go to the furthest line of houses. The location will be marked in the image with a circle.

Go inside the house with a pool beside it and look inside the bathroom.

You will find some blood stains on the floor leading to the bathroom.

Pick up the Client’s Phone from this location for the second part of the mission objective to be completed.

Once this is done, you can make your way to the base and report your findings to Handshake. This will mark the mission as completed and you can claim the rewards.

It is important to note that the entire Midnight Sapphire resort has a lot of AI soldiers. We recommend you take this mission on with a pre-made squad. It is a high-risk quest as the AI enemies present in this region are dangerous and can quickly eliminate you. It is best to single out your gunfights to ensure your survival.

You should carry hard-hitting weapons and a healthy amount of bullets alongside medical supplies like Surgery Kits. This will help you survive longer on the battlefield and safely return to the base. If you are shot down by AI guards inside the resort, you can always respawn and go back to retrieve the loot from the body.

That is everything you need to know about completing the Lip Out mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.