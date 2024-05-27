The quest Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare will be given by Lab Rat and requires you to complete three objectives. The first is to find out what happened to Atsawin Xiong. The second objective requires you to find out what happened after Atsawin Xiong was conscripted and taken to Fort Narith barracks. The third is to pick up a diary from a certain location. The tasks can be a bit challenging for many players as Fort Narith is a very popular area and heavily guarded by enemies.

That said, this article will guide you on how to complete Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Before beginning, it should be noted that the coordinates of the task location may change with the factions. Gray Zone Warfare offers three factions with the same map location but different starting points. Additionally, the task locations are popular and will be heavily guarded by enemies. It is recommended to equip yourself with powerful weapons since gunfights can be expected.

Here is a step-by-step guide to completing Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare:

1) Head to Savanpha village

Savanpha village location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

To accomplish the first two objectives you must head toward the Savanpha village and enter the greenhouse at map coordinates 145 130, near the wooden french. Upon entering the house, you will find a document called Call-Up Paper. Pick it up to complete the first two objectives.

2) Head to Fort Narith

The C-marked building in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

To find the soldier's diary, go to the Forth Narith area at the barrack section. The shortest route to reach the location is to take the Delta 3 landing zone. Once you reach the location, locate a building with a C marked on its wall at map coordinates 141 132. Upon entering the building, go to room number C105, and find the diary placed on a table at one corner.

3) Head to the base camp to get rewards

Once you get the dairy, it is recommended to use the safe container to prevent it from being lost. Now to complete the task, head towards the nearest extraction zone and call a helicopter to take you to your base camp. After you reach there, open the Menu option, select Vendors, click on Lab Rat, and select Hand-Over to complete the task.

Rewards after completing Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards after completing Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The rewards for completing Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare are:

x3 CT

Surkit

$6500

2000 XP

+200 Reputation with Lab Rat

That covers everything there is to know about how to complete Lost Lover in Gray Zone Warfare.

