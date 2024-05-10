How to complete On The Range in Gray Zone Warfare

On The Range in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission that sends you over to Hunter’s Paradise to scrutinize the condition of the area's firing range. You are informed that it was built for the wealthy in the region who came to the resort and wanted to shoot a few guns during vacations. However, since the international quarantine began, it will be difficult to gain any aid from the outside. The faction must capitalize on the available loot in the area alongside weapons and other supplies.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to completing the On The Range mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

A complete guide: On The Range in Gray Zone Warfare

Location of the firing range in Hunter's Paradise (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a brief guide that you can use to complete the On The Range quest in Gray Zone Warfare with ease:

You have to accept the On The Range mission inside your home base first. The quest window will provide you with three objectives to complete in the area of interest. The location is present on the outskirts of Hunter’s Paradise and was used as a shooting range for the Midnight Sapphire elite guests. It is a relatively small area with dedicated firing lanes, dumping grounds, and a motel nearby.

Get inside the campus and look through the range to complete one of the objectives.

The second objective is associated with the motel, and you can complete it by simply going inside and looking around.

The third and last objective is to scout the dumping grounds. All you have to do is go inside the walled area and walk around a bit to complete the mission.

Once this is done, you can make your way to the nearest landing zone for extraction.

You might be interested in: How to extract in GZW

This is one of the easier missions that Gray Zone Warfare has to offer and has a lower threat level. However, you must keep an eye out for any trouble nearby as enemy AI soldiers patrol around such areas. It is best to avoid conflict whenever possible by taking a different route where you will not be spotted easily.

Also Read: Reclamation Mission Guide

Since this is a low-risk mission, you can afford to carry less equipment, such as basic weapons and survival items. This will help you move faster and provide you with space for any additional loot that you find on your way and inside the firing range in Hunter’s Paradise. After all the objectives are completed, you need to report your findings to mark the On The Range quest as completed.

Also Read: Seeker of Change Mission Guide

That concludes the guide for On The Range in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more mission guides and updates.