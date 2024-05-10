How to complete The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare 

The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare is a scouting mission. It requires you to scout and map the location of Ban Pa. With access to INDIA 1 LZ (Landing Zone), you will be able to complete this task with absolute ease. You might encounter a few enemies here and there, but your primary task is to recon the northern and southern sides of the point of interest.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to complete The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare.

The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As discussed above, The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to scout and report intel on Ban Pa to Handshake. The task is quite straightforward and for minimal effort, the rewards reaped are simply amazing.

Follow these step-by-step guidelines to successfully complete this mission:

1) Northern Entry Point

Northern Entry Point (Image via Madfinger Games)

Locate INDIA -1 LZ on the map. Take a Helicopter and fly to the area. From here, traverse towards the northern half of Ban Pa. Follow the road adjacent to INDIA 1 to complete the first part of the task successfully, i.e., scout the northern entry point of Ban Pa. Follow the road and take a left when you come to a fork. You will stumble upon a gate, which is where you might have to eliminate AI bots. Upon doing so, head close to the gateway. This will trigger the mission's first milestone as completed.

2) Southern Entry Point

Southern Entry Point (Image via Madfinger Games)

For the Southern Entry Point, continue following the road, and instead of taking a fork to the right left, go straight ahead. Continue traversing through this path until you reach the coordinates 204,136. Here, you will find the Southern entry point. Proceed to the checkpoint to complete the task.

After completing both of these tasks, you will have successfully completed The Shadow Over Ban Pa in Gray Zone Warfare. Proceed to base camp and meet Handshake to hand over the lintel and collect your rewards.

Rewards

Here's what you can earn for completing Handshake's mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

2 Units of Recon Kit $4,700 cash in-game 1000 XP Reputation points for Handshake

