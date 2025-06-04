Completing Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign is necessary if you wish to obtain some useful relics. The character-focused questline spans four missions. However, knowing how to complete the story can often involve steps that feel convoluted. Furthermore, keeping track of all the objectives while completing runs could be difficult.

This article guides you on completing the titular character's quest line.

How to complete Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to start the quest

Prerequisites: You'll need to unlock the Duchess beforehand to progress in the quest.

Each playable class in Elden Ring Nightreign will have its own Journal (located east of the Roundtable Hold room). All diaries start with a single entry. To unlock more, you'll need to finish tasks, such as completing Expeditions (doesn't matter if you win or lose) as that particular character.

Ultimately, you'll unlock chapter three in the Journal. At its end, select the "Begin Remembrance" option to start a unique memory.

When in the Remembrance, talk to the Iron Menial located in the room beside the region where you find your Journal. When talking to him, select the "Understood" option and exhaust all the dialogue options. Doing so will provide you with a task: Finding a whetstone. This starts the first mission in Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The first mission

Find the Tunnel Crystallian (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

When the memory is still active, start an Expedition and visit the red marker located inside the mines. When you reach the marker, a fight with the Tunnel Crystalian will trigger. After defeating it, pick up the Slate Whetstone nearby. Complete the Expedition (either win or lose) and provide the crystal to the Iron Menial.

Tunnel Crystalian (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

He'll give you some items as a reward. Pick them up along with the "Mended Earring" from the table to the left.

Slate Whetstone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Take the jewelry to the storeroom left of Menial. When standing near the ladder, press the keybind to "Hold up both earrings" when the prompt appears.

Hold the earrings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Next, provide the jewelry to the Duchess. Visit the Journal to manually conclude the first mission in Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

The second mission

Keep checking the Journal frequently until you unlock Chapter Five. At its conclusion, you'll have the option to start another Remembrance. Head to the first opening on the left (or visit the exclamation mark on the map). You'll need to find three books to interact with. Here are all of their locations:

The first will be to the right when you enter the room.

The second one is near the pile of books opposite the location of the first interactable.

The third interactable will be on the stack of notebooks to the left of the previous heap.

You'll hear the sound of a heavy door opening. Head down the stairs located in the same room and take a U-turn to enter the room just beside and descend further. Take a left and you'll meet the Iron Menial. Talk with him and exhaust all the dialogue options to progress Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Look for interactable notes on two coffins and one on the decoration between the former. Interact with the Iron Menial after doing so and ask him about the Priestess. Head outside and look for the Duchess on the perimeter of the shore south of the Roundtable. Select the "Are you trapped here?" option and exhaust all your dialogue options.

Visit the string of lights to her left to conclude the second memory. This marks the halfway point for Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign

The third mission

Note: Defeat four different Nightlords to unlock the seventh entry in the diary.

You'll ultimately unlock Chapter Seven. This will begin another mission/memory for Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign. Check the glowing interactable on the nearby table, and you should find the Virtuous Thief’s Key.

Follow the route you took last time to meet the Iron Menial, but stop after descending the second set of stairs. You should find a chest lying on your left in the corner. Use the Thief's Key to open it. You'll obtain the Torn-Out Paper Scrap.

Search for Recluse in the West Hall of the Roundtable Hold. Ask her about taking the Nightlord's power. Choose either dialogue option and speak with her again. She'll talk about finding a Silver Tear.

Speak to the Iron Menial near the Roundtable and ask about the tear's whereabouts. Exhaust all dialogue options, and you'll gain a personal objective: Finding the silver drop. Achieving it will progress Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The red marker in Noklateo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

To complete this task, you must play the game until Shifting Earth: Noklateo, the Shrouded City, is unlocked. When the event is active and you're still in Remembrance, start any Expedition while playing as Wylder. You'll need to visit the city during the run. It is recommended to do this during Day 2 to stay better prepared for the enemies. When inside Noklateo, visit the red marker on the map.

Mimic Troll (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

However, be prepared when you approach it, as a boss fight against a Mimic Troll will be triggered. Defeat it and interact with the glowing chest nearby to find a Silver Tear.

Visit the Roundtable after completing the Expedition (by winning or losing) and give the item to the Iron Menial. Interact with the string of light to his right to conclude the penultimate memory in Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The final mission

The last memory for Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign isn't unlocked via the Journal. Instead, you'll need to defeat Elden Ring Nightreign's final boss with the Silver Tear Relic equipped.

After slaying the Nightlord, interact with his corpse to trigger a cutscene. This marks the conclusion of Wylder's Remembrance in Elden Ring Nightreign. You'll gain the final memory fragment and his Earring Relic.

