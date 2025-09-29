How to defeat Crawfather in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

The Crawfather boss in Hollow Knight Silksong is an optional boss you encounter in Act 3. Reaching his lair requires a special invitation that appears in the form of Craw Summons. The item will spawn early if you are lucky. Otherwise, Hornet has to complete a series of objectives to reach this seemingly annoying boss in the game.

This guide provides the location of the Crawfather in Hollow Knight Silksong and explains how to defeat it.

Crawfather in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Crawfather location

Find the Crawfather in Greymoor (Image via Team Cherry)

The Crawfather boss lair can be accessed via a secret item called the Craw Summons in Hollow Knight Silksong. Its drop rate is quite random, but there’s a reliable way to get it. You must complete all the craw entries, including the Juror, in the Hunter’s Journal, and rest on the Bellhart bench.

If the Craw Summons doesn't appear in your campaign, try moving to a new location and restarting the game. If you have the item, head to the Greymoor’s Craw Lake and enter the building. Use the Craw Summons to open the locked door at the bottom.

Pass through and drop to the bottom of the chamber. There, you will encounter the Court of Craws, along with the Crawfather boss.

Understanding the Crawfather’s attacks

Fighting the Crawfather (Image via Team Cherry // YouTube/ Luna-An)

The Crawfather boss in Hollow Knight Silksong is a heavy-hitting, slow boss with two phases. He also summons minions, which can be annoying to deal with.

Phase 1

Beak Slam is the Crawfather’s primary attack in the first phase. He raises his robes and shouts before slamming his beak on the ground. He does it multiple times and moves forward.

The Crawfather also flies in the air to launch a diagonal charge attack. To dodge it, move away from the trajectory. This boss also perches down and screams to summon minions.

Phase 2

In the second phase, the Crawfather gains access to a nasty spike chain ability, which can be lethal. Be prepared to dodge them whenever the boss leaps, jumps in the air, and screams. He is an easy target to defeat if you survive the onslaught.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Crawfather in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cogfly tool is quite effective against the Crawfather (Image via Team Cherry)

Here are some tips to aid you in the battle:

The Court of Craws, Crawfather’s minions, can be quite annoying. Deal with the summons first.

The boss pauses to summon minions. Use the brief window to get in a few hits.

The Crawfather leaves himself vulnerable during the Beak Slam attack. Try to move behind him to deal damage.

The Witch Crest in Silksong is ideal against the boss, given its slow movement. The crest lets you spam the Silk Bind, inflicting massive burst damage.

is ideal against the boss, given its slow movement. The crest lets you spam the Silk Bind, inflicting massive burst damage. The Beast Crest is another potent choice. When combined with Flea Brew, Hornet gains massive attack speed that allows her to quickly generate Silk.

is another potent choice. When combined with Flea Brew, Hornet gains massive attack speed that allows her to quickly generate Silk. Additionally, equip the Cogfly tool during the fight. Cogflies can deal with the Court of Craws while you take on the boss.

during the fight. Cogflies can deal with the Court of Craws while you take on the boss. Hornet can also use the Pollip Pouch and Rosary Cannon to deal extra damage. The former applies venom to her needle attacks.

and to deal extra damage. The former applies venom to her needle attacks. Fractured Mask is an amazing defensive tool to have in a boss fight. It allows you to tank an instance of fatal damage.

