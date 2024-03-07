How to defeat the Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refers to the first major boss you will encounter in the game. Found within Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this boss can be quite a challenge, even if you are handed control of both Sephiroth and Cloud. This is a long-winded fight, so make sure to carry adequate healing items and Materias accordingly.

A full breakdown of the battle can be found below, including general strategies, rewards, and stats.

Tips and tricks for beating the Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Facing off against the Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/Boss Fight Database, Square Enix)

The Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be found within Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero. You will be handed control of both Cloud and Sephiroth as you battle this giant insect-like foe.

Here are some tips and tricks for beating the Materia Guardian in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

The Materia Guardian is a highly aggressive boss. It will chase you down while dishing out high amounts of damage with its pincers at a relentless pace.

For the first phase, simply attack with all your might whilst simultaneously avoiding being grabbed by the Seizing Claws attack.

If you are captured, have your other party member attack the leg to free your character.

to free your character. Once Pressured and Staggered, dish out as much damage as you can to whittle down its health.

Using the Focused Thrust and Voidshatter abilities for Cloud and Sephiroth, respectively, can help you build up Pressure faster.

for Cloud and Sephiroth, respectively, can help you build up Pressure faster. The Materia Guardian will jump to the ceiling in Phase 2, and as such, cannot be reached by conventional melee attacks. Make sure to target its weakness by using Fire elemental attacks to bring it down.

to bring it down. Maintain the offensive and use the Counterfire Synergy to block its Mucous Discharge and Stonefall abilities as and when required. Alternatively, you can also choose to use Fire Materia instead.

After whittling down the Materia Guardian’s health past a certain point, it will enter its third and final phase.

The boss must be attacked with Fire abilities to bring it down and into melee range once again.

Use the Double Helix Synergy ability to deal a sizable amount of damage using both Cloud and Sephiroth at the same time. Use the boosts provided post Synergy to dish out even more damage to the Materia Guardian.

ability to deal a sizable amount of damage using both Cloud and Sephiroth at the same time. Use the boosts provided post Synergy to dish out even more damage to the Materia Guardian. Cloud can make use of his Limit Break more effectively post-Double Helix, while Sephiroth gains an unlimited amount of MP for a short period. Use Sephiroth’s Fire abilities to apply Pressure on the boss while spamming Cloud’s Ascension Limit Break.

As always, make sure to heal as and when required.

This boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth should end shortly after you drop the beast's HP to zero. A short cutscene should follow, and you can then resume the rest of the story.

