How to defeat Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the most formidable enemies that you will face on your journey. Beating him requires a mix of patience and strategy. Thanks to his beefy nature, you won't be able to brute force your way through this battle. However, defeating him is well worth the trouble.

Upon defeat, the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth drops the Quetzalcoatl Talon, which is needed to complete the Where the Wind Blows side quest. You will also get a bunch of Gil and XP.

So, if you're looking to get your hands on these spoils, you've come to the right place. This article gives you some tips on how to defeat the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

What to do to defeat Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Quetzalcoatl is one of the most tanky enemies in the game (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/TugmanGaming)

Before you fight the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will have to unlock his boss fight by reaching all six Lifespring Crystals in the game. Once this is done, you can head over to the West side of the Grasslands to locate him.

Follow these tips to easily defeat the boss:

Add Aerith, Tifa, and Yuffie to your party for this fight.

Use Yuffie for Ice Elemental attacks, which will quickly fill Quetzalcoatl's stagger bar.

Keep Aerith further back in the party to provide buffs to other members.

Tifa can use abilities like Omnistriker and True Strike to give a big boost to damage while Quetzalcoatl is staggered.

Quetzalcoatl has a wide area of effect, so your formation should be wide to help protect the team.

The Quetzalcoatl is weak against Ice Element attacks, so Yuffie can quickly fill up their stagger bar. Aerith will constantly buff the other two members, while Tifa jumps into the fold with her abilities when Quetzalcoatl is staggered.

Repeating this process a few times will help you make easy work of Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Yuffie's Ice is extremely useful against the Quetzalcoatl (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/Ventus SGN)

You might struggle to completely neutralize Quetzalcoatl. So, another important tip would be to use one of your Summons in FF7 Rebirth to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Shiva is the best summon for the fight against Quetzalcoatl. Summoning Shiva subjects your enemy to a constant burst of Ice Element attacks, which are excellent for this battle.

This is all you need to defeat the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You are now ready to go and claim the beast's Talon for yourself.

