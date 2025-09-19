How to defeat Raging Conchfly in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Raging Conchfly is an optional boss in Hollow Knight Silksong that Hornet will encounter in Act 2 if you choose to enter the Coral Tower. It is located in the Sands of Karak area and houses the Conchcutter tool, which serves as a ranged weapon. The tool is quite useful against certain encounters, so you might want to fight the only entity blocking your path.

This guide further discusses everything you need to reach and defeat the Raging Conchfly in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Raging Conchfly in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Raging Conchfly location

Fight the boss near the Coral Tower (Image via Team Cherry/ itzTizzle)

The Raging Conchfly boss in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found near the Coral Tower. The structure is located at the upper left corner of the Sands of Karak biome. The shortest route to reach is the vertical chamber.

You can either use Silksoar to cover the entire area or use the platforms to make your way to the top. Once at the top, proceed to go left until you hit the wall. Jump towards the other wall and use the Clawline to reach the left platform, leading to the boss room.

Understanding Raging Conchfly’s attacks

Raging Conchfly in Hollow Knight Silksong is an agile boss with two phases. It can overwhelm you with drill attacks, projectiles, and minions. As such, patience is the key to defeating the entity.

Also read: How to get Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong

Phase 1

Dodge the attacks (Image via Team Cherry/ itzTizzle)

The drill attack is the most iconic moveset of the Raging Conchfly, and Hornet must avoid it at all costs. The boss darts towards you and burrows within the wall and roof upon impact. Yes, the drill attack indicated by the smoke can be either horizontal or vertical.

Additionally, you have to watch out for the conch spit attacks, which ricochet off of walls.

Phase 2

Hit the boss while it's stationary to trigger the second phase. Now, Raging Conchfly in Silksong can summon multiple minions and use them to launch synchronized strikes. Dodging is crucial for survival. Be careful of the random delayed drill attack, which has a short windup time. The boss also uses all of his Phase 1 movesets.

Tips and tricks to defeat Raging Conchfly in Hollow Knight Silksong

Watch out for the minions (Image via Team Cherry/ itzTizzle)

Here are some general tips to aid you in the battle:

You must dodge the drill attack and conch spit, as they can take away a chunk of your HP. Watch out for the smoke, as it indicates that Raging Conchfly is about to dart out of hiding.

Try to pogo on the boss to gain extra momentum.

to gain extra momentum. You can strike the minions in the second phase to get rid of them. We recommend dodging their attacks instead, as they despawn after a short time .

. Equip the Flintslate tool on Hornet, enhancing her needle’s damage. You can also hit a target to set them on fire.

on Hornet, enhancing her needle’s damage. You can also hit a target to set them on fire. The Cogfly tool is another solid option. It allows you to summon bugs that can inject the boss with venom.

is another solid option. It allows you to summon bugs that can inject the boss with venom. Additionally, carry the Fractured Mask , as it will help you tank an instance of fatal damage.

, as it will help you tank an instance of fatal damage. Both the Reaper Crest and Architect Crest work well against the Raging Conchfly. The former improves your pogo maneuver, while the latter lets you carry three Red Tools.

