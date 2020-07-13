How to detonate C4 in GTA 5 Xbox

The Sticky Bomb, or a C4, in GTA V can be detonated on various surfaces.

These explosives can be purchased from the various Ammu-Nation stores in the game.

Picture credits: MrBossFTW, YT

GTA fans might, in some cases, come away with a fair bit of complaints regarding the game. However, one department the franchise has never fallen short in is weapons.

Every game in the GTA series essentially turns the character into a walking armory, fitted out with the biggest guns one can imagine. It might not be very realistic, but it is endlessly fun.

From Miniguns to RPGs, GTA games give you access to a whole range of weapons. One of the most-fun weapons in GTA V is the "Sticky Bomb", or a C4, as players have come to recognise this plastic explosive as.

The Sticky Bomb's ability to stick to any surface, including cars, people and walls, makes it a formidable weapon. One of its most-common uses in GTA Online is throwing it out of a vehicle and lobbing it at other players' cars.

It is much more effective than shooting at the vehicle, as one Sticky Bomb is all it takes to blow a vehicle to bits. Let's delve further into this explosive.

How to detonate a Sticky Bomb in GTA V on Xbox

While the game lets the player know early on how to detonate the Sticky Bomb, some players can often miss the little dialog box with the tutorial.

So, here is a refresher on how to detonate your favourite explosive charge:

Throw or place the Sticky Bomb to a surface

Press the Left Key on the D-Pad to detonate

It is simple as that, but be sure to distance yourself from the explosive as it has quite a considerable radius of damage.

The Sticky Bomb can be acquired from the various Ammu-Nation stores available in the game.

