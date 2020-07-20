How to download GTA 5 PC digital copy

GTA 5, despite being almost seven years old, still occupies a special place in the hearts of players. The renowned game is set in the fictional city of Los Santos, which is based on Los Angeles. Players are given control of three different protagonists — Trevor, Michael and Franklin. Engaging storylines combined with a fantastic online mode have kept players buzzing about the game even today.

A couple of months back, GTA 5 was available for free on the Epic Games store. This has led to an influx of new players in the game, and players now wish to know how they can download the game from the various online stores. However, the best options are the Steam store and the Epic Game store.

In this article, we enumerate the steps on how to avail the digital version of GTA 5.

GTA 5 PC digital download

Download link via Steam

Download link via Epic Games Store

After making a successful purchase, players have to follow the steps given below:

Via Steam

GTA 5 on Steam

Players have to follow these steps to get GTA 5 from Steam:

Step 1: After making a successful purchase via the Steam store, players have to log in to their accounts in the Steam client.

Step 2: Go to the Library, which will show the games that are owned.

Step 3: Click on GTA 5, present on the ribbon on the left-hand side.

Step 4: Click on the install button, and the download for the game will begin.

Via Epic Games store

Epic Games store

Here is how players can download the game from the Epic Games store. The process of downloading the game remains almost the same.

Step 1: Open the Epic Games launcher.

Step 2: Go to the Library and click on the install option.

Step 3: The download will begin, and players can keep track of it via the 'Downloads' tab.

GTA 5 Minimum requirements