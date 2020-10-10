How to download GTA 5 on PC/Laptop: Step-by-step guide and tips

GTA 5 is one of the most-selling and most-popular entertainment products ever. This game is developed and published by Rockstar Games worldwide, and is still prevalent in the community, even though it was released around seven years ago.

GTA 5 consists of an intriguing storyline, a vast open-world, and an ever-revolving online mode. Due to these features present, many wish to have a crack at this popular title. In this article, we provide a detailed guide to download it on PCs.

Download GTA 5 on PC/laptop using this guide

Players can get this title from the Steam store by following these steps:

Step 1: They can open Steam Client on the system and search for GTA 5.

Step 2: Users can then click on the purchase option; after buying this game successfully, it’ll be added to the Steam library.

Step 3: They should then click on the library tab on the top-left corner and press on the install button (if it doesn’t begin automatically).

GTA 5 on Steam: Click here

Players can also get the game directly from Rockstar Warehouse, click here.

Users should not indulge in piracy as it is a severe offence. Moreover, all such files might consist of virus(es) and malware. They must always download such files from official sources, which would also support the developers.

GTA 5 minimum requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Tips

#1 Ensure that there is sufficient storage space on the PC/laptop.

#2 Depending on internet speed, the time taken for the download will vary.

#3 Gamers must close all background apps/tabs, so the download happens quickly.

#4 It is always recommended to download the game using a stable internet connection, so it doesn’t stop midway through.

