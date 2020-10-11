Coming across a gamer who hasn't played GTA Vice City is close to impossible. It is just shy of being two decades old and was initially released in 2002. The game is set in Vice City, and players step into the shoes of Tommy Vercetti, who embarks his journey through the ranks of the criminal world.

Rockstar Games ported several games from the series over to the mobile platform, and GTA Vice City is one of them. It is available on the Google Play Store, and the players can avail it for a reasonable price.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide to download GTA Vice City on your Android devices.

How to download GTA Vice City on Android devices: Step-by-step guide and tips

GTA Vice City on the Google Play Store

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for GTA Vice City. You can also click this link to visit the game's page on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the purchase button and make the payment using the most convenient method.

Step 3: After the payment is complete, click on the install button.

After the game is installed, you can enjoy exploring the streets of Vice City and relishing your memories.

Tips

#1 Download the game using a stable internet connection. If you are using mobile data, then close all the background applications.

#2 Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

The players should never engage in any form of piracy, and download the game only from official sources as it helps the games' developers. The pirated version of the game might contain virus(es).

Note: The article is for players who're still new to the game, as some of them often find themselves in the need of help with certain elements.

